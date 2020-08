22ème anniversaire de la mort de Nino Ferrer qui avait mis fin à ses jours en 1998 : retour sur sa dernière interview !

View this post on Instagram

My parents have a little house in the middle of France. I am currently staying here for the holidays. In the neighborhood there is a secondhand shop called Emmaus. They have a little record section with mostly crap records. But I found some cool records there in the past. Yesterday I found this record for 50 cents. Original first pressing of ‘Nino And Radiah, in excellent condition. My best find ever as a record collector. This record is so great! Love everything about it! I highly recommend it to everybody. Funky, sexy songs with killer arrangements and instrumentation. . . . #ninoferrer #ninoandradiah #cbs #1974 #france #funk #pop #sexy #vinyl #vinylporn #vinylpost #vinylgram #recordcover #recordcollection #recordoftheday #dustyfingers #raregroove #cratedigging #cratecommunications