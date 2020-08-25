Barack Obama : il tacle violemment Donald Trump, du jamais vu entre Présidents !

Ce n’est pas la première fois que Barack Obama, l’ancien Président des États-Unis objecte contre la politique de gestion de Donald Trump. Ce mercredi 19 août, il a tenu un discours au sein du Musée de la Révolution américaine à Philadelphie lors de la convention démocrate. L’ancien homme politique s’est insurgé en faisant état des retombées de la gouvernance du magnat de l’immobilier. Voici le point dans cet article.
Barack Obama désapprouve ouvertement les méthodes de l’actuel Président des États-Unis !
Les propos de Barack Obama se sont révélés très cinglants et ne cachent pas l’opinion de l’ancien Président face au bilan du mandat du milliardaire américain. Selon l’ancien chef d’État, le président des États-Unis n’a jamais pris au sérieux ses fonctions de chef d’État depuis qu’il est au pouvoir.
Tonight, I am asking you to believe in Joe and Kamala’s ability to lead this country out of these dark times and build it back better. But here’s the thing: no single American can fix this country alone. Not even a president. Democracy was never meant to be transactional–you give me your vote; I make everything better. It requires an active and informed citizenry. So I am also asking you to believe in your own ability—to embrace your own responsibility as citizens—to make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure. Because that’s what at stake right now. Our democracy. Look, I understand why many Americans are down on government. The way the rules have been set up and abused in Congress make it easy for special interests to stop progress. Believe me, I know. I understand why a white factory worker who’s seen his wages cut or his job shipped overseas might feel like the government no longer looks out for him, and why a Black mother might feel like it never looked out for her at all. I understand why a new immigrant might look around this country and wonder whether there’s still a place for him here; why a young person might look at politics right now, the circus of it all, the meanness and the lies and crazy conspiracy theories and think, what’s the point? Well, here’s the point: this president and those in power—those who benefit from keeping things the way they are—they are counting on your cynicism. They know they can’t win you over with their policies. So they’re hoping to make it as hard as possible for you to vote, and to convince you that your vote doesn’t matter. That’s how they win. That’s how they get to keep making decisions that affect your life, and the lives of the people you love. That’s how the economy will keep getting skewed to the wealthy and well-connected, how our health systems will let more people fall through the cracks. That’s how a democracy withers, until it’s no democracy at all. We can’t let that happen. Do not let them take away your power. Do not let them take away your democracy. Make a plan right now for how you’re going to get involved and vote. Do it as early as you can and tell your family and friends, too.
La rigidité de l’actuel président face à certains aspects de sa gouvernance a poussé le mari de Michelle Obama à dire que Donald Trump n’utilisait pas les pouvoirs qui lui sont conférés à bon escient. Ce dernier ne serait concentré que sur les avantages que lui procure sa fonction de Président et pour attirer l’attention.
Le discours de l’ancien Président a duré une bonne vingtaine de minutes et n’a été en aucune manière partisan du milliardaire américain. En effet, le bilan de la gestion de Trump n’est pas très flatteur. Les échecs de sa gouvernance s’élèveraient à près des de 170.000 morts d’Américains et la perte d’un nombre incalculable d’emplois.
Même si tout le monde sait que Barack Obama n’est certainement pas un défenseur de Donald Trump, c’est tout de même la première fois qu’il s’attaque à lui de façon si ouverte et violente, depuis qu’il a laissé le pouvoir en 2017.
Aussi, l’ancien président a appelé le peuple américain à la vigilance et à se rendre aux urnes pour effectuer le vote lors des prochains scrutins qui auront lieu dans deux mois et demi. Barack Obama abondait dans le même sens que Bill Clinton et Jimmy Carter. Il exhorte le peuple américain à voter pour Joe Biden.
Michelle Obama s’était déjà attaquée à Donald Trump deux jours plus tôt…
Un peu plus tôt cette semaine, c’était Michelle Obama, l’ex-Première dame qui ne retenait pas ses mots face aux caméras. Son point de vue sur le milliardaire américain est assez clair. Pour l’épouse de l’ancien chef d’État, Donald Trump n’est pas le bon président pour les États-Unis d’Amérique.
C’était lors de la première journée de la convention démocrate. Cet évènement qui rassemble d’éminents personnages du monde politique dont l’ex-président Bill Clinton. L’ancienne première dame s’est également plainte de l’instabilité de l’actuel gouvernement. Elle et son mari exhortent dans le même sens le peuple américain à voter pour Joe Biden lors des scrutins de novembre prochain.
Donald Trump réagit face aux déclarations de Barack Obama !
Comme on pouvait s’en douter, le président Trump a tenu à répondre aux propos tenus par son prédécesseur. Pour cela, il a adressé un message par le biais de son compte Twitter. Le président des États-Unis accusait Barack Obama d’espionnage. Selon les mots qu’il a écrits en lettres capitales, ce dernier aurait espionné sa campagne et se serait fait prendre. Pour le moment, aucune preuve n’a été fournie pour soutenir cette accusation.
Today, we’ve lost a founder of modern America, a pioneer who shrunk the gap between reality and our constitutional ideals of equality and freedom. C.T. Vivian was one of Dr. King’s closest advisors, a field general in his movement for civil rights and justice. “Martin taught us that it’s in the action that we find out who we really are,” Reverend Vivian once said. And he was always one of the first in the action – a Freedom Rider, a marcher in Selma, beaten, jailed, almost killed, absorbing blows in hopes that fewer of us would have to. He waged nonviolent campaigns for integration across the south, and campaigns for economic justice throughout the north, and never let up, knowing that even after the Voting Rights Act and Civil Rights Act that he helped win, our long journey to equality was nowhere near finished. As Rosa Parks once said of Reverend Vivian, “Even after things had supposedly been taken care of and we had our rights, he was still out there.” I admired him from before I became a senator and got to know him as a source of wisdom, advice, and strength on my first presidential campaign. His friendship, encouraging words, and ever-present smile were a great source of inspiration and comfort, and personally, I will miss him greatly. I’m only here thanks to C.T. Vivian and all the heroes in that Civil Rights Generation. Because of them, the idea of a just, fair, inclusive, and generous America came closer into focus. The trail they blazed gave today’s generation of activists and marchers a roadmap to tag in and finish the journey. And I have to imagine that seeing the largest protest movement in history unfold over his final months gave the Reverend a final dose of hope before his long and well-deserved rest.
Plus tard, il s’est aussi adressé au public lors d’un point de presse. Pour Donald Trump, Obama n’aurait pas bien assumé ses fonctions de chef d’État quand il était au pouvoir et si l’actuel président rencontre des difficultés dans sa gouvernance, c’est bien à cause de l’ancien président et de Joe Biden.