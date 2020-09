Britney Spears : ses fans soupçonnent qu’elle est séquestrée ! La chanteuse est-elle en danger ?

View this post on Instagram

Ok … call me weird if you want but I really love crystals and rocks !!!! During this pandemic I’ve had more time to myself so I started a collection of crystals and I now have 33 🔮✨ !!!! They are stunning and I pray and meditate with them every darn day !!!! I don’t have a specific prayer because it’s different every time depending on what I’m going through. For instance, yesterday I prayed to find more confidence and grace ….. asking my spiritual guides to guide me … I usually also burn incense to clear the energy !!! I even used to hold a small rock in my pocket when I was nervous for interviews for good luck 🍀 !!!! I’m taking this time to find myself and go back to the things I loved when I was younger !!!! When I was little …. any time I went outside I would rather stay in the driveway and look for pretty rocks than play 😂✨🌳 … okay so I was a weird little kid 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! Hmmm … I guess some things never change 😜🙊😂 !!! PS in other words go put some damn rocks in your house 🏡 !!!!