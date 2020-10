Britney Spears : son père prend la parole pour la première fois face au mouvement #FreeBritney !

View this post on Instagram

With all of this time on our hands ….. I’m just not sure what facial product to use considering there are so damn many !!!!! My face gets really dry and I need to keep it hydrated 💧💧💧!!!! I really miss my oxygen facials I used to get … it’s all about balance and it’s hard because if you over moisturize you can break out !!!!I guess it’s about figuring out your skin type and learning how to balance it out yourself !!! It’s easier said than done of course …. I used to just do my skin care at night but I do in the mornings now as well so who knows …. maybe that will do the trick 😳🙄🤔🤷‍♀️⭐️😂💋👗👠💋 !!!!