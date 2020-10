Burger King : découvrez ce partenariat exclusif et détonnant qui pourrait avoir lieu avec Sony à l’occasion de la sortie de la prochaine PS5 !

View this post on Instagram

With the reveal of the PS5 UI, Sony also tag-teamed with Burger King to show off the retail box for the next generation of PlayStation. We had our first look at the retail look for the Xbox Series X earlier this year, now it's PlayStation 5's turn in the spotlight. . Sony revealed that they were partnering with Burger King earlier this month with a small teaser that sounded like the start-up sound of the new system. Now a full video is available from the king of burgers, surprising fans with systems and giving us our first look at the box where the next gen begins. . As for the partnership, Sony fans can go to their nearest Burger King to enter for a chance to win a PS5. Who’s hungry? . Head to GameInformer.com to watch the full video. . . . . . #gameinformer #gamer #gaming #videogames #ps5 #playstation5 #burgerking #burgerkingps5 #gamingnews