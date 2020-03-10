ABC étend son avantage avec les dernières lignes de «The Bachelor» et «The Good Doctor»

«Le bon docteur»
Adultes de 18 à 49 ans
ABC: 1,7 / 8
NBC: 1.0 / 5
FOX: 0,9 / 4
CBS: 0,7 / 3
Le CW: 0,2 / 1
ABC
08h00 – ‘The Bachelor’ (20h-22h): 7 590 000 [2,1/10] (1er)
10h00 – «Le bon docteur»: 5 790 000 [0,9/5] (1er)
NBC
08h00 – ‘The Voice’ (20h-22h): 8 650 000 [1,3/7] (2e)
10h00 – «Manifeste»: 3 850 000 [0,6/3] (2e)
Renard
08h00 – «9-1-1: Lone Star»: 5 390 000 [0,9/5] (3e)
09h00 – «9-1-1: Lone Star» (finale): 5 200 000 [0,9/4] (3e)
CBS
08h00 – «Le quartier»: 6 220 000 [0,9/5] (3e)
08h30 – «Bob Hearts Abishola»: 5 730 000 [0,7/4] (4e)
09h00 – «All Rise»: 4 570 000 [0,6/3] (4e)
10h00 – «Bull»: 6 300 000 [0,6/3] (2e)
Le CW
08h00 – ‘All American’ (Final): 739 000 [0,3/1] (5e)
09h00 – ‘Black Lightning’ (finale): 553 000 [0,2/1] (5e)
.