ABC étend son avantage avec les dernières lignes de «The Bachelor» et «The Good Doctor»

Par
-

«Le bon docteur»

Adultes de 18 à 49 ans

ABC: 1,7 / 8

NBC: 1.0 / 5

FOX: 0,9 / 4

CBS: 0,7 / 3

Le CW: 0,2 / 1

ABC

08h00 – ‘The Bachelor’ (20h-22h): 7 590 000 [2,1/10] (1er)

10h00 – «Le bon docteur»: 5 790 000 [0,9/5] (1er)

NBC

08h00 – ‘The Voice’ (20h-22h): 8 650 000 [1,3/7] (2e)

10h00 – «Manifeste»: 3 850 000 [0,6/3] (2e)

Renard

08h00 – «9-1-1: Lone Star»: 5 390 000 [0,9/5] (3e)

09h00 – «9-1-1: Lone Star» (finale): 5 200 000 [0,9/4] (3e)

CBS

08h00 – «Le quartier»: 6 220 000 [0,9/5] (3e)

08h30 – «Bob Hearts Abishola»: 5 730 000 [0,7/4] (4e)

09h00 – «All Rise»: 4 570 000 [0,6/3] (4e)

10h00 – «Bull»: 6 300 000 [0,6/3] (2e)

Le CW

08h00 – ‘All American’ (Final): 739 000 [0,3/1] (5e)

09h00 – ‘Black Lightning’ (finale): 553 000 [0,2/1] (5e)

