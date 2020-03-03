2020 Tribeca Film Festival annonce la programmation de Fillms – Blackfilm

Le Tribeca Film Festival 2020, présenté par AT&T, a dévoilé aujourd’hui sa programmation de longs métrages. Poursuivant sa tradition de défendre la découverte de voix émergentes et de célébrer de nouvelles œuvres de talents établis, la 19e édition du Festival met en avant des films comiques, centrés sur la musique, politiques et socialement conscients de divers conteurs qui utilisent l’art pour inspirer un changement positif et une restauration communautaire. . Le Festival du film de Tribeca 2020 se déroulera du 15 au 26 avril.

Le programme de longs métrages comprendra 115 films de 124 cinéastes de 33 pays différents. La programmation comprend 95 premières mondiales, 2 premières internationales, 4 premières nord-américaines, 4 premières américaines et 9 premières new-yorkaises et un aperçu. Le programme de cette année comprend 19 réalisateurs revenant à Tribeca avec leurs derniers projets, et 44 des longs métrages ont une ou plusieurs réalisatrices. Le programme de longs métrages a été organisé à partir de 3 385 soumissions, et le Festival de cette année a reçu un total record de 10 397 soumissions dans toutes les catégories.

Comme annoncé précédemment, le Festival 2020 ouvrira ses portes le 15 avril avec la première mondiale du documentaire de la réalisatrice primée Mary Wharton, Jimmy Carter Président du Rock & Roll, au Beacon Theatre dans le cadre de la série de projections de la City National Bank avec des spectacles de la légende de la musique Willie Nelson, du directeur musical Paul Shaffer, de Nile Rodgers et d’autres. Nouveau cette année, le Festival s’étendra de l’autre côté de la rivière Hudson jusqu’à la ville de Hoboken, NJ, en utilisant des histoires et des expériences cinématographiques pour se connecter à cette communauté culturellement dynamique.

Sélection de longs métrages 2020:

CONCOURS NARRATIF AMÉRICAIN

Le concours de narration américain de Tribeca présente un travail extraordinaire de voix indépendantes et de talentueux réalisateurs de cinéma. Ces 10 premières mondiales se disputeront le prix des fondateurs du meilleur long métrage narratif, du meilleur scénario, de la meilleure photographie, du meilleur acteur et de la meilleure actrice.

Quart de 12 heures, réalisé et écrit par Brea Grant. Produit par Jordan Wayne Long, Tara Perry, Matt Glass, Christina McLarty Arquette, David Arquette. (USA) – Première mondiale. L’infirmière Mandy essaie juste de survivre à son double quart de travail, mais sa mauvaise toxicomanie, ses collègues ennuyeux, ses patients nécessiteux et son cousin sournois rendent les choses assez difficiles, sans parler des criminels qui volent des organes et d’un condamné blessé. Avec Angela Bettis, Chloe Farnworth, Nikea Gamby-Turner, Kit Williamson, Tara Perry, David Arquette.

Cowboys, réalisé et écrit par Anna Kerrigan. Produit par Gigi Graff, Anna Kerrigan, Dylan Sellers, Chris Parker. (USA) – Première mondiale. Troy et son jeune fils transgenre Joe sont en fuite de sa mère conservatrice dans le désert du Montana, avec un détective à la poursuite de ce récit émotionnellement puissant. Avec Steve Zahn, Jillian Bell, Sasha Knight, Ann Dowd.

Humains pleinement réalisés, réalisé et écrit par Joshua Leonard. Produit par Sean Drummond, Chelsea Bo. (USA) – Première mondiale. Les futurs parents Elliott et Jackie (une enceinte de huit mois, Jess Weixler) se lancent dans une quête de réalisation de soi avant la naissance imminente de leur premier enfant dans ce portrait étonnamment honnête et hilarant des parents et des enfants. Avec Joshua Leonard, Jess Weixler, Tom Bower, Beth Grant, Michael Chieffo, Janicza Bravo.

La moitié, réalisé et écrit par Alice Wu. Produit par Anthony Bregman, David Bausch. (USA) – Première mondiale. Dans un Cyrano-rencontre-Pygmalion moderne, Ellie, une étudiante sino-américaine timide-A se retrouve à aider le jock de l’école à courtiser la fille qu’ils aiment tous les deux secrètement. Avec Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Alexxis Lemire, Collin Chou. Une version Netflix.

Petit poisson, réalisé par Chad Hartigan, écrit par Mattson Tomlin. Produit par Lia Buman, Rian Cahill, Chris Ferguson, Tim Headington, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Mattson Tomlin. (USA) – Première mondiale. Une pandémie qui attaque la mémoire des gens se propage dans le monde à un rythme alarmant. Deux jeunes mariés peinent à conserver leur identité, à la fois individuellement et en couple. Avec Olivia Cooke, Jack O’Connell, Raúl Castillo, Soko.

Lorelei, réalisé et écrit par Sabrina Doyle. Produit par Francesca Silvestri et Kevin Chinoy, Jennifer Radzikowski. (USA) – Première mondiale. L’ex-con réformé Wayland retourne dans sa ville natale et renoue avec sa petite amie du lycée Dolores, maintenant une mère célibataire rêvant d’Hollywood dans le conte fable de Doyle sur la seconde chance. Avec Pablo Schreiber, Jena Malone, Amelia Borgerding, Parker Pascoe-Sheppard, le chancelier Perry.

Materna, réalisé par David Gutnik, écrit par David Gutnik, Jade Eshete, Assol Abdullina. Produit par Liz Cardenas, Emily McEvoy. (USA, Kirghizistan) – Première mondiale. Quatre femmes dont la vie est séparée par la race, la culture et la classe mais connectées par les complexités de la maternité deviennent inextricablement liées par un incident dans le métro de New York. Avec Kate Lyn Sheil, Lindsay Burdge, Jade Eshete, Rory Culkin, Michael Chernus, Sturgill Simpson, Assol Abdullina. En anglais, russe avec sous-titres anglais.

Mon cœur ne peut battre que si vous le lui dites, réalisé et écrit par Jonathan Cuartas. Produit par Kenny Oiwa Riches, Anthony Pedone, Jesse Brown, Ian Peterson, Patrick Fugit. (USA) – Première mondiale. Dwight et sa sœur Jessie atteignent un carrefour sur ce qu’il faut faire de leur petit frère Thomas, un enfant maladif avec une mystérieuse affliction, dans ce premier long métrage indie américain. Avec Patrick Fugit, Ingrid Sophie Schram, Owen Campbell.

Pas d’avenir, réalisé par Andrew Irvine, Mark Smoot, écrit par Mark Smoot. Produit par Jonathan Duffy, Kelly Williams, Jeff Walker, Lisa Normand. (USA) – Première mondiale. Après l’overdose d’un ami éloigné, le toxicomane en convalescence Will, toujours aux prises avec sa propre sobriété, retourne dans sa ville natale où il commence une liaison troublée avec la mère en deuil de son ami. Avec Catherine Keener, Charlie Heaton, Rosa Salazar, Jackie Earle Haley, Austin Amelio, Jefferson White.

Le cœur violent, réalisé et écrit par Kerem Sanga. Produit par Ed McDonnell, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Tobey Maguire, Matthew Plouffe, P. Jennifer Dana, Mark Roberts, Ross Putman, Dave Hunter. (USA) – Première mondiale. Quinze ans après le meurtre de sa sœur aînée, le taciturne Daniel se retrouve à tomber amoureux de Cassie, un lycéen plein d’entrain dans cette histoire de Roméo et Juliette d’inspiration gothique méridionale qui se déroule dans le cœur américain. Avec Grace Van Patten, Jovan Adepo, Lukas Haas, Mary J. Blige, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Jahi Di’Allo Winston.

CONCOURS DOCUMENTAIRE

Au cours des 19 années d’histoire de Tribeca, les sélections de films non romanesques ont présenté des œuvres de cinéastes émergents et renommés, y compris les futurs lauréats des Oscars®. Les films de cette année seront en compétition pour le meilleur long métrage documentaire, la meilleure photographie et le meilleur montage.

499, réalisé par Rodrigo Reyes, écrit par Rodrigo Reyes, Lorena Padila. Produit par Inti Cordera, Andrew Houchens. (Mexique) – Première mondiale. Le puissant documentaire hybride 499 examine l’héritage de Cortez près de cinq siècles plus tard à travers les yeux d’un conquistador échoué voyageant à travers le Mexique. Le film est une méditation cinématographique sur la violence qui vibre encore à travers la société. Avec Eduardo San Juan Breña. En nahuatl, espagnol avec sous-titres anglais. TFI pris en charge.

Cher M. Brody, réalisé et écrit par Keith Maitland. Produit par Megan Gilbride, Melissa Robyn Glassman, Keith Maitland, Sarah Wilson. (USA) – Première mondiale. En 1970, le millionnaire hippie excentrique Michael Brody, Jr.a décidé de donner 25 millions de dollars à quiconque en avait besoin, déclenchant une frénésie médiatique et des milliers de lettres d’étrangers demandant à tous son aide.

Ennemis de l’État, réalisé par Sonia Kennebeck. Produit par Ines Hofmann Kanna. (USA) – Première mondiale. Lorsque leur fils pirate est pris pour cible par le gouvernement américain, les DeHarts feront tout pour le protéger. Et ainsi commence à percer une toile de secrets dans cette histoire de cyber-thriller sinueuse et plus étrange que la fiction. Avec Joel Widman.

Père soldat fils, réalisé par Catrin Einhorn, Leslye Davis. Produit par Leslye Davis, Catrin Einhorn, Kathleen Lingo, Nancy Donaldson. (USA) – Première mondiale. Ce documentaire intime du New York Times suit une famille américaine au cours de dix ans, devenant une exploration intergénérationnelle du sens du sacrifice, du but, de la famille et de la virilité américaine. Une version Netflix.

Jacinta, réalisé par Jessica Earnshaw. Produit par Jessica Earnshaw, Holly Meehl, Nimisha Mukerji. (USA) – Première mondiale. Un dossier étonnant et finalement plein d’espoir de la nature héréditaire du traumatisme, Jacinta suit la vie de trois générations de femmes qui luttent pour maintenir la stabilité. TFI pris en charge.

Atterrissage, réalisé par Cecilia Aldarondo. Produit par Ines Hofmann Kanna, Cecilia Aldarondo. (USA) – Première mondiale. Chroniquant les conséquences de l’ouragan Maria, Landfall est un portrait sensible et urgent de la relation tendue entre les États-Unis et Porto Rico, une terre en deuil et en résistance. En anglais, espagnol avec sous-titres anglais. TFI pris en charge.

The Last Out, réalisé par Sami Khan, Michael Gassert, écrit par Sami Khan. Produit par Michael Gassert, Jonathan Miller, Sami Khan. (USA) – Première mondiale. Une histoire touchante de talent brut, de passion et de naïveté, The Last Out suit trois joueurs de baseball cubains aux rêves de Major League qui, face à des choix difficiles, s’engagent sur des chemins radicalement différents lorsque ces rêves ne se réalisent pas. Avec Happy Oliveros, Carlos O. González et Victor Baró. En anglais, espagnol avec sous-titres anglais. Joue également dans le cadre du Tribeca / ESPN Sports Film Festival.

Priez loin, réalisé par Kristine Stolakis. Produit par Jessica Devaney, Anya Rous. (USA) – Première mondiale. Pray Away est un puissant exposé sur les programmes de conversion des homosexuels, révélant les dommages infligés par la honte et la répression à travers des témoignages intimes de membres actuels et d’anciens dirigeants du mouvement prie le gay away. TFI pris en charge.

Chaussettes en feu, réalisé et écrit par Bo McGuire. Produit par Tatiana Bears, Amy Dotson. (USA) – Première mondiale. Bo McGuire rentre chez lui en Alabama rural pour documenter l’amère querelle de propriété entre sa tante homophobe et son oncle gay. Mélangeant des vidéos personnelles avec des reconstitutions cinématographiques, McGuire peint une image fascinante d’une maison divisée. Avec Odessa Young, Carron Clark, Chuck Duck, Michael Patrick Nicholson, John Washington.

Simple comme de l’eau, réalisé par Megan Mylan. Produit par Robin Hessman, Megan Mylan. (USA, Syrie, Turquie, Grèce, Allemagne) – Première mondiale. Les fragments de vies étroitement observés de Megan Mylan se sont coupés entre la Turquie, la Grèce, l’Allemagne et les États-Unis. Chaque scène qui se déroule dépeint les liens élémentaires qui maintiennent les familles syriennes séparées par la guerre, à la recherche d’une nouvelle vie. En arabe, anglais avec sous-titres anglais.

Réveillez-vous sur Mars (Réveil sur Mars), réalisé et écrit par Dea Gjinovci. Produit par Sophie Faudel, Dea Gjinovci, Britta Rindelaub, Jasmin Basic. (France, Suisse) – Première mondiale. Deux sœurs adolescentes gisent dans un état végétatif dans la petite maison suédoise de leur famille kosovare, la cause de leur mystérieuse maladie, connue sous le nom de «syndrome de démission», enlacée à leur traumatisme personnel vécu comme réfugié. Avec Furkan Demiri, Djeneta Demiri, Ibadeta Demiri, Nurje Demiri, Muharrem Demiri, Resul Demiri. En albanais, suédois avec sous-titres anglais.

Wonderboy, réalisé et écrit par Anissa Bonnefont. Produit par Stella Maris Pictures. (France) – Première internationale. Le directeur créatif de la maison de couture française Balmain Olivier Rousteing permet à la caméra de devenir sa confidente alors qu’il se lance dans la recherche de sa mère biologique, dans ce documentaire enchanteur sur l’adoption et l’identité. En français avec sous-titres anglais.

CONCOURS NARRATIF INTERNATIONAL

Le Festival basé à New York brise ses frontières géographiques avec la Compétition narrative internationale, accueillant des cinéastes de l’étranger pour rejoindre une plate-forme mondiale de cinéma mondial contemporain. Ces films seront en compétition pour le meilleur long métrage narratif, le meilleur scénario, la meilleure photographie, le meilleur acteur et la meilleure actrice.

Ainu Mosir, réalisé et écrit par Takeshi Fukunaga. Produit par Eric Nyari, Harue Miyake. (Chine, Japon, USA) – Première mondiale. Dans un village indigène du nord du Japon, Kanto, 14 ans, sensible, fait ses premiers pas vers la virilité alors qu’un débat se prépare au sein de la communauté au sujet d’une cérémonie controversée. Avec Kanto Shimokura, Debo Akibe, Emi Shimokura, Toko Miura, Lily Franky. En japonais avec sous-titres anglais.

Asie, réalisé et écrit par Ruthy Pribar. Produit par Yoah Roeh, Aurit Zamir. (Israël) – Première mondiale. L’Asie n’est pas votre maman moyenne. Elle est libre d’esprit, ouverte d’esprit et sans jugement; mais tout cela est mis à l’épreuve lorsque sa fille adolescente – qui se trouve avoir des capacités différentes – annonce qu’elle est prête à perdre sa virginité. Avec Alena Yiv, Shira Haas, Tamir Mulla, Gera Sandler. En hébreu, russe avec sous-titres anglais.

Contactado, réalisé par Marité Ugás, écrit par Marité Ugás, Mariana Rondón. Produit par Mariana Rondón. (Pérou) – Première mondiale. Les anciens de Tribeca Mariana Rondón et Marité Ugás reviennent avec un drame captivant sur un prophète autoproclamé vieillissant qui revisite son passé en tant que gourou spirituel après qu’un jeune adepte désireux l’incite à retourner à la prédication. Avec Baldomero Cáceres, Miguel Dávalos, Lita Sousa, Samantha Castillo, Solange Tavares, Beto Benites. En espagnol avec sous-titres anglais.

The Hater (Hejter), réalisé par Jan Komasa, écrit par Mateusz Pacewicz. Produit par Jerzy Kapuściński, Wojciech Kabarowski. (Pologne) – Première internationale. Tomek, une étudiante en droit déshonorée, fera ce qu’il faut pour impressionner Gabi et sa famille libérale. En prenant un emploi dans une entreprise sordide de relations publiques, il trouve qu’il excelle dans la diffusion de la désinformation politique. Mais à quel prix? Avec Maciej Musiałowski, Vanessa Alexander, Maciej Stuhr, Agata Kulesza, Danuta Stenka, Jacek Koman. En polonais avec sous-titres anglais.

Kokoloko, réalisé et écrit par Gerardo Naranjo. Produit par Gabriel Garcia Nava, Gerardo Naranjo. (Mexique) – Première mondiale. Dans un village balnéaire tropical, Marisol poursuit sa liberté personnelle tout en naviguant entre les deux hommes de sa vie – son amant et son cousin violent qui la garde en captivité. Avec Alejandra Herrera, Noé Hernández, Eduardo Mendizábal. En espagnol avec sous-titres anglais.

My Wonderful Wanda (Wanda, mein Wunder), réalisé par Bettina Oberli, écrit par Cooky Ziesche, Bettina Oberli. Produit par Lukas Hobi, Reto Schaerli. (Suisse) – Première mondiale. Wanda soigne le patriarche de la riche famille Wegmeister-Gloor. Lorsqu’une complication inattendue survient, des secrets de famille sont révélés et des dispositions sont prises pour essayer d’apaiser tout le monde dans ce drame familial mordant. Avec Agnieszka Grochowska, Marthe Keller, André Jung, Birgit Minichmayr, Jacob Matschenz, Anatole Taubman. En allemand, polonais avec sous-titres anglais.

Personne ne sait que je suis ici (Nadie sabe que estoy aquí), réalisé par Gaspar Antillo, écrit par Enrique Videla, Josefina Fernández, Gaspar Antillo. Produit par Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín. (Chili) – Première mondiale. Memo vit dans une ferme de moutons chilienne isolée, cachant une belle voix chantante du monde extérieur. Un reclus au flair scintillant, il ne peut cesser de s’attarder sur le passé, mais que se passera-t-il une fois que quelqu’un aura enfin écouté? Avec Jorge García, Millaray Paz Lobos García, Luis Gnecco, Alejandro Goic, Gaston Pauls, Eduardo Paxeco. En anglais, espagnol avec sous-titres anglais. Une version Netflix.

She Paradise, réalisé par Maya Cozier, écrit par Maya Cozier, Melina Brown. Produit par Mishka Brown, Jeniffer Konawal, Kara Baker, Jolene Mendes, Marie-Elena Joseph. (Trinité-et-Tobago) – Première mondiale. Lorsque l’adolescente naïve Sparkle rejoint une équipe de danse de filles plus âgées confiantes, elle rencontre un nouveau monde séduisant mais troublant de sexe et d’argent dans cet instantané de la fraternité à Trinité-et-Tobago. Avec Onessa Nestor, Kimberly Crichton, Chelsey Rampersad, Denisia Latchman, Kern Mollineau, Michael Cherrie.

Sous-location, réalisé par Eytan Fox, écrit par Eytan Fox, Itay Segal. Produit par Gal Uchovsky, Micky Rabinovitz, Moshe Edery, Leon Edery. (Israël, USA) – Première mondiale. Dans cette dernière réconfortante d’Eytan Fox (Yossi), John Benjamin Hickey joue un écrivain de voyage gay qui troque New York pour Tel Aviv, où un charmant jeune homme l’aide à prendre du recul sur sa relation à long terme. Avec John Benjamin Hickey, Niv Nissim, Lihi Kornowski, Miki Kam, Omri Loukas, Tamir Ginsburg. En anglais, hébreu avec sous-titres anglais.

Rendez-vous avec le destin, réalisé et écrit par Prashant Nair. Produit par Manish Mundra. (Inde, France) – Première mondiale. Un milliardaire apprend qu’il y a quelque chose que l’argent ne peut pas acheter, un couple de caste inférieure tente de construire une nouvelle vie, et un policier corrompu se trouve bien en dehors de la loi dans le triptyque mordant sournois de Nair sur les cours dans l’Inde contemporaine. Avec Ashish Vidyarthi, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Viineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Jaideep Ahlawat, Palomi Ghosh. En anglais, hindi, télougou avec sous-titres anglais.

NARRATIF SPOTLIGHT

Les premières attendues de cinéastes et interprètes de renom sont au centre de la section Narrative Spotlight qui continue d’être une rampe de lancement pour des histoires fascinantes.

Mauvaise éducation, réalisé par Cory Finley, écrit par Mike Makowsky. Produit par Fred Berger, Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, Oren Moverman, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Mike Makowsky. (USA) – Première américaine. Dans le sillage d’un scandale de détournement de fonds imminent, un surintendant charismatique lutte pour maintenir l’ordre afin de garder son lycée prospère dans cette comédie sombre et énergique basée sur une histoire vraie scandaleuse. Avec Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Geraldine Viswanathan et Ray Romano. Une sortie de HBO Films.

Nettoyer, réalisé par Paul Solet, écrit par Paul Solet, Adrien Brody. Produit par Daniel Sollinger, Adrien Brody, Paul Solet, Elliot Brody. (USA) – Première mondiale. Tourmenté par une vie passée, l’homme de poubelle Clean tente une vie de rédemption tranquille. Mais lorsque ses bonnes intentions le marquent comme la cible d’un chef de la criminalité locale, Clean est obligé de se réconcilier avec la violence de son passé dans cette chevauchée brutale et sanglante. Avec Adrien Brody, Glenn Fleshler, Richie Merritt, Ari Chandler-DuPont, Mykelti Williamson, Rza, Michelle Wilson, John Bianco.

Ne dis rien à une âme, réalisé et écrit par Alex McAuley. Produit par Merry-Kay Poe. (USA) – Première mondiale. Le frère aîné de Joey, Matt, le convainc de voler une maison pour que leur mère malade et l’agent de sécurité Hamby tombe dans un puits à leur poursuite. Hamby doit maintenant faire preuve d’esprit avec les adolescents pour sortir. Avec Jack Dylan Grazer, Fionn Whitehead, Rainn Wilson, Mena Suvari.

Le comité de Dieu, réalisé et écrit par Austin Stark. Produit par Molly Connors, Amanda Bowers, Jonathan Rubenstein, Ari Pinchot, Jane Oster, Bingo Gubelmann, Benji Kohn. (USA) – Première mondiale. Lorsqu’un cœur de donneur arrive dans un hôpital de New York, un comité de médecins et de bureaucrates doit se réunir pour décider lequel des trois patients mérite la greffe vitale dans ce drame médical éthiquement chargé. Avec Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Colman Domingo, Janeane Garofalo, Dan Hedaya.

Heureusement, réalisé et écrit par BenDavid Grabinski. Produit par Jack Black, Nancy Leopardi, Ross Kohn, Spencer Berman, BenDavid Grabinski. (USA) – Première mondiale. Joel McHale joue dans ce thriller de comédie romantique produit par Jack Black sur un couple marié dont les amis effectuent une intervention pour mettre fin à leurs constantes manifestations publiques d’affection. Avec Joel McHale, Kerry Bishé, Stephen Root, Natalie Morales, Paul Scheer et Natalie Zea.

Héritage, réalisé par Vaughn Stein, écrit par Matthew Kennedy. Produit par David M. Wulf, Richard Barton Lewis, Arianne Fraser. (USA) – Première mondiale. Lorsque le patriarche d’une famille riche et puissante de New York décède subitement, sa fille se retrouve avec un héritage secret choquant qui remet en question ses croyances en la justice et menace de détruire la vie de sa famille. Avec Lily Collins, Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen, Chace Crawford, Patrick Warburton, Michael Beach. Une version DIRECTV.

Le roi de Staten Island, réalisé par Judd Apatow, écrit par Judd Apatow, Pete Davidson, Dave Sirus. Produit par Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel. (USA) – New York Premiere. Judd Apatow réalise le propre Pete Davidson de Staten Island – dans son premier rôle dans un film – dans cette comédie vivifiante et émouvante sur un burn-out qui doit apprendre à laisser tomber le passé et enfin grandir. Avec Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Bel Powley, Maude Apatow, Ricky Velez et Steve Buscemi. Une version Universal Pictures.

L’amour est l’amour est l’amour, réalisé par Eleanor Coppola, écrit par Eleanor Coppola, Karen Leigh Hopkins. Produit par Anahid Nazarian, Adriana Rotaru. (USA) – Première mondiale. Eleanor Coppola, une ancienne de Tribeca, livre un triptyque réconfortant qui explore l’amour, l’infidélité et la romance. Avec Maya Kazan, Joanne Whalley, Chris Messina, Kathy Baker, Marshall Bell, Cybill Shepherd, Rita Wilson, Rosanna Arquette, Polly Draper.

L’amour se diffuse, réalisé et écrit par Jamie Adams. Produit par Jamie Adams, Maggie Monteith. (Pays de Galles) – Première mondiale. Le groupe de rock Glass Heart se retire dans un cottage isolé pour trouver l’inspiration et l’énergie pour son prochain album. Tout dépend de la star Kelly, mais l’inspiration ne vient pas et les tensions commencent à monter. Avec Alia Shawkat, Eiza Gonzalez, Chanel Cresswell, Nick Helm, Dolly Wells, Tara Lee.

Lundi, réalisé et écrit par Argyris Papadimitropoulos. Produit par Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Damian Jones, Deanna Barillari. (Grèce) – Première mondiale. Mikey et Chloé sont deux Américains vivant à Athènes. Les deux sont romantiquement sans attache lorsqu’ils se rencontrent un vendredi d’été chaud. Leur chimie instantanée mène à un week-end tourbillonnant et à des questions sur leur avenir à leur réveil lundi. Avec Sebastian Stan, Denise Gough.

My Zoe, réalisé et écrit par Julie Delpy. Produit par Malte Grunert, Gabrielle Tana, Andrew Levitas, Julie Delpy, Hubert Caillard, Dominique Boutonnat. (Allemagne, France) – Première américaine. Dans cet hybride de drame et de science-fiction, les spectateurs ont droit à la toute nouvelle exploration par le réalisateur et la star Julie Delpy des relations modernes – ici le lien éternel entre parent et enfant. Avec Julie Delpy, Daniel Brühl, Gemma Arterton, Richard Armitage, Sophia Ally. En anglais, français, allemand avec sous-titres anglais. Une version de Blue Fox Entertainment.

Route de la soie, réalisé et écrit par Tiller Russell. Produit par Stephen Gans, David Hyman, Duncan Montgomery, Alex Orlovsky, Jack Selby. (USA) – Première mondiale. Déchiré des manchettes, Silk Road capture la naissance du marché du darknet titulaire à travers un jeu de chat et de souris élaboré et passionnant entre son créateur ambitieux Ross Ulbricht et un agent de la DEA de mauvaise réputation, désespéré de faire tomber la cheville ouvrière millénaire. Avec Jason Clarke, Nick Robinson, Alexandra Shipp, Katie Aselton, Jimmi Simpson, Paul Walter Hauser.

Le son de Philadelphie, réalisé et écrit par Jérémie Guez. Produit par Aimee Buidine, Julien Madon, David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Trevor Matthews, Nick Gordon. (France, Belgique, Pays-Bas, USA) – Première mondiale. Élevés en tant que frères, les cousins ​​Peter et Michael sont les descendants des tueurs à gages irlandais. Trente ans plus tard, les deux sont pris dans un cycle familial sans fin de vengeance et de destruction. Avec Matthias Schoenaerts, Joel Kinnaman, Maika Monroe, Paul Schneider, Nicholas Crovetti, Ryan Phillippe.

Le stand-in, réalisé par Jamie Babbitt, écrit par Sam Bain. Produit par Tom McNulty, Caddy Vanasirikul, Ember Truesdell, Chris Miller, Brian O’Shea (USA) – Première mondiale. Drew Barrymore joue dans cette comédie sur une actrice hollywoodienne qui échange des lieux avec sa remplaçante enthousiaste afin qu’elle puisse prendre une pause dans l’œil du public. Avec Drew Barrymore, Michael Zegen, TJ Miler, Holland Taylor, Charlie Barnett, Ellie Kemper, Andrew Rannells, Lena Dunham.

poussière d’étoiles, réalisé par Gabriel Range, écrit par Christopher Bell, Gabriel Range. Produit par Paul Van Carter, Nick Taussig, Matt Code. (Royaume-Uni) – Première mondiale. En 1971, David Bowie a entrepris un voyage de transformation à travers l’Amérique avec le publiciste en difficulté Rob Oberman. Stardust offre un aperçu intime des moments qui ont inspiré Bowie à se réinventer pour devenir vraiment lui-même: son alter-ego céleste emblématique Ziggy Stardust. Avec Johnny Flynn, Jena Malone, Marc Maron.

Le voyage en Grèce, réalisé et écrit par Michael Winterbottom. Produit par Melissa Parmenter. (Royaume-Uni, Grèce) – Première mondiale. De retour pour leur quatrième carnet de voyage cinématographique, Rob Brydon et Steve Coogan partent ensemble pour une excursion grecque inspirée de L’Odyssée d’Homère – et, naturellement, alimentée par des plaisanteries vives et les meilleures impressions de Werner Herzog imaginables. Avec Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon. Une sortie IFC Films.

DOCUMENTAIRE À LA UNE

Les documentaires font régulièrement des vagues à Tribeca, car des cinéastes et des histoires majeures sont représentés dans cette section à travers des premières très médiatisées.

Glace froide, réalisé par Karam Gill, écrit par Karam Gill, Nicholas Stafford Briggs. Produit par Peter Scalettar, Carmen Garcia Durazo, Andrew Primavera. (USA) – Première mondiale. Avec les producteurs exécutifs Migos & Quality Control, explorez l’une des formes d’expression personnelle les plus élaborées de la musique rap… les bijoux. Les fans l’adorent; les ennemis ne voient que la superficialité. Ice Cold coupe profondément dans l’obsession du «bling bling» pour examiner ses motivations socio-économiques souvent négligées. Avec Migos, Lil Yachty, J Balvin, Slick Rick, Ben Baller, ASAP Ferg.

L’art du meurtre politique, réalisé par Paul Taylor. Produit par Teddy Leifer, Regina K. Scully. (Royaume-Uni) – Première mondiale. Le meurtre choquant de l’activiste des droits humains, l’évêque Juan Gerardi, au lendemain de la guerre civile guatémaltèque, ouvre la voie à une puissante bataille entre justice et corruption dans ce thriller à caractère politique exécutif produit par George Clooney. Avec Francisco Goldman, Ronalth Ochaeta, Claudia Méndez Arriaza, Leopoldo Zeissig, Rubén Chanax, Arturo Aguilar. En anglais, espagnol avec sous-titres anglais. Une sortie de HBO Documentary Films.

Athlète A, réalisé par Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk. Produit par Serin Marshall, Jen Sey, Julie Parker Benello. (USA) – Première mondiale. Dans le fascinant athlète A, les cinéastes Bonni Cohen et Jon Shenk se plongent dans le monde de la gymnastique compétitive d’élite et de la culture toxique qui a permis aux abus sexuels de se poursuivre pendant des décennies sans contrôle. Une version de Netflix. Joue également dans le cadre du ESPN / Tribeca Sports Film Festival.

Banksy le plus recherché, réalisé et écrit par Aurélia Rouvier, Laurent Richard, Seamus Haley. Produit par Laurent Richard. (France) – Première mondiale. Banksy est un nom familier, mais derrière ce nom se cache une multitude d’histoires, d’œuvres d’art, de cascades, de déclarations politiques et d’identités, menant à l’une des plus grandes questions sans réponse du monde de l’art – qui est Banksy? En anglais, français avec sous-titres anglais.

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, réalisé par Brent Wilson, écrit par Brent Wilson, Jason Fine. Produit par Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Brent Wilson. (USA) – Première mondiale. L’auteur-compositeur principal des Beach Boys fait le tour de Los Angeles avec le rédacteur en chef de Rolling Stone et ami de longue date Jason Fine dans ce mémoire cinématographique non linéaire, aussi vif et multiforme que sa musique. Avec Brian Wilson, Bruce Springsteen, Sir Elton John, Linda Perry, Jim James, Nick Jonas, Gustavo Dudamel.

Helmut Newton: le mauvais et le beau, réalisé et écrit par Gero von Boehm. Produit par Felix von Boehm. (Allemagne) – Première mondiale. Catherine Deneuve, Grace Jones, Charlotte Rampling, Isabella Rossellini, Anna Wintour et d’autres témoignent de la vie, de l’art et de l’héritage du légendaire photographe Helmut Newton dans ce portrait d’un homme à la fois provocateur, non conventionnel, subversif et génial dans son représentation des femmes. Avec Grace Jones, Sylvia Gobbel, Isabella Rossellini, Anna Wintour, Nadja Auermann, Phyllis Posnick, Charlotte Rampling, Marianne Faithfull, Claudia Schiffer, Hanna Schygulla, Carla Sozzani, Arja Toyryla, June Newton. En anglais, français, allemand avec sous-titres anglais.

Hydratation, réalisé par Mimi Valdés. Produit par Pharrell Williams, Mimi Valdés, Jerry Kolber, Adam «Tex» Davis. (USA) – Première mondiale. L’hydratation emmène le public dans les coulisses et dans les coulisses du festival révolutionnaire Something in the Water de Pharrell, utilisant la musique pour rassembler sa ville natale de Virginia Beach. Mettant en vedette des performances enivrantes des artistes légendaires de musique Jay Z, Missy Elliot, Gwen Stefani et autres. Avec Pharrell Williams, Gwen Stefani, Sean «Diddy» Combs, Pusha T, Dave Grohl, Snoop Dogg et plus encore.

Kubrick par Kubrick (Kubrick par Kubrick), réalisé et écrit par Gregory Monro. Produit par Jeremy Zelnik, Martin Laurent. (France) – Première mondiale. Un voyage rare et transcendant dans la vie et les films du légendaire Stanley Kubrick comme nous ne l’avons jamais vu auparavant, mettant en vedette un trésor d’enregistrements d’interview déterrés du maître lui-même. En anglais, français avec sous-titres anglais.

Larry Flynt pour le président, réalisé par Nadia Szold, écrit par Nadia Szold, Tchavdar Georgiev. Produit par Ben Browning, Lauren Mekhael, Steven Prince, Ivan Orlic. (USA) – Première mondiale. Monté à partir de séquences inédites tournées en 1983, ce film fascinant documente la proposition peu probable de l’éditeur controversé du magazine Hustler, Larry Flynt, pour la Maison Blanche après qu’une balle tirée par un tireur l’ait partiellement paralysé. Avec Larry Flynt.

Ne va pas tranquillement, réalisé par Nicholas Bruckman, écrit par Amanda Roddy, Nicholas Bruckman. Produit par Amanda Roddy. (USA) – Première mondiale. Un regard intime et inspirant sur l’activiste et père aimant Ady Barkan, diagnostiquée SLA à l’âge de 32 ans et qui, malgré la baisse de ses capacités physiques, se lance dans une campagne nationale de réforme des soins de santé. Avec Ady Barkan, Rachael King, Elizabeth Jaff, Ana Maria Archila, Nate Smith, Tracey Corder.

Ottolenghi et les gâteaux de Versailles, réalisé par Laura Gabbert. Produit par Steve Robillard, Mohamed Al Rafi, Jeff Frey, Lauren Deuterman. (USA) – Première mondiale. Suivez le célèbre chef Yotam Ottolenghi alors qu’il rassemble une équipe étoilée des chefs pâtissiers les plus innovants du monde pour organiser un gala culinaire sur le thème de Versailles au Metropolitan Museum of Art. Avec Yotam Ottolenghi, Dominique Ansel, Ghaya Oliveira, Dinara Kasko, Sam Bompas, Janice Wong. En anglais, français, hébreu, russe, ukrainien avec sous-titres anglais.

Reconstruire le paradis, réalisé par Ron Howard. Produit par Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Xan Parker. (USA) – New York Premiere. Le réalisateur Ron Howard décrit plusieurs survivants des incendies de forêt les plus meurtriers de Californie qui doivent décider de partir ou de rester et de reconstruire dans une ville qui est maintenant en première ligne de la crise climatique. Avec Woody Culleton, Michelle John, Carly Ingersoll, Matt Gates, Zach Boston. Une version de National Geographic.

Ricky Powell: L’individualiste, réalisé par Josh Swade, écrit par Josh Swade, Christopher McGlynn. Produit par Josh Swade, Christopher McGlynn, Eamon O’Neil. (USA) – Première mondiale. Ricky Powell possède une histoire new-yorkaise par excellence, devenant célèbre en tant que photographe de rue dans les années 80 et 90 et en tournée avec les Beastie Boys, capturant certains des moments les plus fous de la culture populaire. Avec Ricky Powell, Natasha Lyonne, Debi Mazar, Mike D, Laurence Fishburne, Chuck D, LL Cool J, DMC.

Quelqu’un là-haut m’aime, réalisé par Mike Figgis. Produit par Peter Worsley, Louis Figgis. (Royaume-Uni) – Première nord-américaine. Une série de conversations intimes avec Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood, dont l’extraordinaire carrière musicale l’a placé au premier plan de l’explosion du R&B britannique pour faire la célébrité du rock’n’roll. Avec Ronnie Wood, Sally Wood, Imelda May, Damien Hirst, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Sir Rod Stewart, Charlie Watts.

Stockton dans mon esprit, réalisé par Marc Levin, écrit par James Lester, Marc Levin. Produit par Marc Levin, Mike Marangu, Cassius Michael Kim, Daphne Pinkerson. (USA) – Première mondiale. En 2016, Michael Tubbs, diplômé de Stanford, est devenu le plus jeune et le premier maire afro-américain de Stockton, en Californie. Stockton On My Mind suit le maire Tubbs à travers son premier mandat alors qu’il avance sans relâche ses propositions innovantes pour une ville à un tournant. Avec le maire Michael Tubbs. Une sortie de films documentaires HBO.

C’est Paris, réalisé et écrit par Alexandra Haggiag Dean. Produit par Aaron Saidman. (USA) – Première mondiale. Il y a Paris Hilton et il y a “Paris Hilton”, ce dernier un personnage créé par une adolescente désespérée de fuir dans un fantasme. Le documentaire révélateur d’Alexandra Dean propose la véritable histoire inédite de Paris. Avec Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild. Une version de YouTube Originals.

Tough Love: le documentaire de Lennox Lewis, réalisé par Rick Lazes, Seth Koch, écrit par Josh Dubin, Seth Koch. Produit par Chad A. Verdi, Rick Lazes, Nick Koskoff, Tom DeNucci. (USA) – Première mondiale. Lennox Lewis’ rise from humble beginnings in the East End of London to the top of the boxing world defied the odds. Using never before seen footage from Lewis’ personal archives, Tough Love: The Lennox Lewis Documentary shines a light on what makes a true champ. With Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson, Dr. Dre, Nelson Mandela, Emmanuel Steward, Jim Lampley.

Wojnarowicz, directed by Chris McKim. Produced by Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Chris McKim. (USA) – Première mondiale. A collage-like, incisive look at the life of writer, painter and thinker David Wojnarowicz, whose powerful, unapologetic way of seeing the world gave voice to queer rights at a critical time in US history. With David Wojnarowicz, Fran Lebowitz, Peter Hujar, Kiki Smith, Richard Kern, Nan Goldin, Carlos McCormack.

Yung Lean: In My Head, directed and written by Henrik Burman. Produced by David Herdies & Michael Krotkiewski, Ludvig Andersson. (Sweden) – World Premiere. When a Swedish teen rapper finds a rabid fanbase via the internet, international superstar Yung Lean is born. But as his fame grows, darkness settles in, blurring the line between reality and his own vivid imagination. With Jonatan Leandoer Håstad, Axel Tufvesson, Carl-Mikael Berlander, Benjamin Reichwald, Emilio Fagone, Oskar Ekman. In English, Russian, Swedish with English subtitles.

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn, directed by Muta’Ali, produced by Jevon Frank, Victorious De Costa, Muta’Ali (USA) – World Premiere. In 1989, a black youth was murdered in Brooklyn when he was misidentified as the boyfriend of a local white girl. The aftermath of Yusuf Hawkins’ death exploded into a social movement, exposing racial prejudices that continue to plague us today. With Al Sharpton, Amir Hawkins, Diane Hawkins, Freddy Hawkins, Mayor David Dinkins. An HBO Documentary Film release.

VIEWPOINTS

Viewpoints, which includes narratives and documentaries, recognizes distinct voices in independent filmmaking by creating a home for bold directorial visions and embracing distinct characters or points of view.

Giants Being Lonely, directed and written by Grear Patterson. Produced by Olmo Schnabel. (USA) – North American Premiere, Feature Narrative. From lauded mixed-media artist Grear Patterson, this engrossing coming-of-age drama centers around two troubled high-school baseball players — the gifted star-pitcher, Bobby, and the overlooked coach’s son, Adam — as they struggle with sex, love, difficult family dynamics, and teenage isolation. With Jack Irving, Ben Irving, Lily Gavin, Gabe Fazio, Amalia Culp.

A Glitch in the Matrix, directed by Rodney Ascher. Produced by Ross Dinerstein. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. Are we living in a simulation? Acclaimed documentarian Rodney Ascher (Room 27, The Nightmare) tackles this question with compelling testimony, philosophical evidence and scientific explanation in this engaging journey for the truth.

Harley, directed by Jean-Cosme Delaloye, written by Jean-Cosme Delaloye, Lila Place. Produced by Jean-Cosme Delaloye. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. With inklings of American Movie, Jean-Cosme Delaloye’s Harley stands out as an outrageously entertaining portrait of Harley Breite, a thriving criminal defense lawyer attempting to win over his Dulcinea.

Honeymood, directed and written by Talya Lavie. Produced by Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck. (Israel) – World Premiere, Feature Narrative. Following a fight in their honeymoon suite on the night of their wedding, a bride and groom embark on a surreal urban odyssey through the streets of Jerusalem in Tribeca award winner Talya Lavie’s dazzling romantic comedy. With Ran Danker, Avigail Harari. In Hebrew with English subtitles.

I’m No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aqui), directed and written by Fernando Frias de la Parra. Produced by Gerardo Gatica, Alberto Muffelmann, Gerry Kim. (Mexico) – US Premiere, Feature Narrative. 17 year old Ulises loves to dance. But when the local cartel mistakenly targets him, he’s forced to flee his home in Mexico, landing alone in the wilds of Queens. With Juan Daniel Garcia Treviño, Bianca Coral Puernte Valenzuela, Jonathan Fernando Espinoza Gamez, Luis Leonardo Zapata, Leonardo Ernesto Garza Ávila, Estefania Judith Tovar Ramirez, Rocio Monserrat Rios Hernandez, Brandon Yahir Alday Vazquez, Yesica Avigail. In Spanish with English subtitles. Une version Netflix.

La Llorona, directed and written by Jayro Bustamante. Produced by Jayro Bustamante, Gustavo Matheu. (Guatemala, France) – New York Premiere, Feature Narrative. As the patriarch of a privileged family stands trial accused of genocide, a new housemaid comes to the house. Her presence unleashes something– is it the pent-up tensions of a family at the breaking point, or does she bring something more sinister with her from the depths of Guatemalan folklore? With María Mercedes Coroy, Sabrina De La Hoz, Margarita Kenéfic, Julio Díaz. In Spanish with English subtitles. A Shudder release.

La Madrina: The Savage Life of Lorine Padilla, directed, written, and produced by Raquel Cepeda. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. While the Bronx burned, Lorine claimed her place as queen of the NYC street gang The Savage Skulls. 40 years later, she examines her impact in the intervening years: as mother, spiritual advisor, activist, and keeper of a controversial legacy. With Lorine Padilla, Elizabeth Maldonado, Senator Luis Sepulveda, Council Member Ritchie Torres.

Looking For A Lady With Fangs And A Moustache, directed and written by Khyentse Norbu. Produced by Max Dipesh Khatri. (Nepal) – US Premiere, Feature Narrative. Plagued by otherworldly visions, a young Nepali musician and entrepreneur is told that he only has one week to live. Norbu’s atmospheric, trancelike fourth feature sees him reckon with his spiritual skepticism. With Tsering Tashi Gyalthang, Tulku Kunzang, Orgen Tobgyal Rinpoche, Tenzin Kunsel, Tulku Ngawang Tenzin, Rabindra Singh Baniya. In Nepali, Tibetan with English subtitles.

Marvelous and The Black Hole, directed and written by Kate Tsang. Produced by Carolyn Mao. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Narrative. A teenage delinquent befriends a surly magician who helps her navigate her inner demons and dysfunctional family with sleight of hand magic. With Miya Cech, Rhea Perlman, Leonardo Nam, Kannon Omachi, Paulina Bugembe, Keith Powell. TFI Supported.

Miracle Fishing, directed by Miles Hargrove, written by Miles Hargrove, Eric F. Martin. Produced by Eric F. Martin. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. In 1994, Tom Hargrove was kidnapped in Colombia by the FARC. With a $6M ransom price and without support from the authorities, Tom’s wife and sons pick up the phone (and a Video8 camcorder) to negotiate directly with the largest terrorist group in the Western Hemisphere. In English, German, Spanish with English subtitles.

The Outside Story, directed and written by Casimir Nozkowski. Produced by Frank Hall-Green, Brian Newman, Joseph Stephans, Casimir Nozkowski. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Narrative. Having just broken up with his girlfriend, introverted video editor Charles gets locked out of his apartment, accidentally embarking on a transformative odyssey through his neighborhood. With Brian Tyree Henry, Sunita Mani, Sonequa Martin-Green, Olivia Edward, Asia Kate Dillon, Rebecca Naomi Jones.

P.S. Burn This Letter Please, directed and written by Michael Seligman, Jennifer Tiexiera. Produced by Jennifer Tiexiera, Michael Seligman, Craig Olsen. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. A box found in an abandoned storage unit unearths a time capsule of correspondences from a forgotten era: the underground drag scene in 1950’s New York City. Firsthand accounts and newly discovered footage help cast a long overdue spotlight on the unsung pioneers of drag. With Henry Arango, Michael Alogna, James Bidgood, Robert Bouvard, Terry Noel, Joseph Touchette, Claude Diaz, George Roth, Esther Newton, Joe E. Jeffreys, George Chauncey, Robert Corber, Thomasine Barlett, Michael Henry Adams.

Pacified (Pacificado), directed and written by Paxton Winters. Produced by Paula Linhares, Marcos Tellechea, Darren Aronofsky, Lisa Muskat, Paxton Winters. (Brazil) – New York Premiere, Feature Narrative. Following the violent clean-up and occupation of Brazilian favelas for the Rio Summer Olympics, timid teenager Tati is drawn to the father she’s never met in this layered, vivid portrayal of a world where loyalty to your neighbors comes above all else. With Bukasa Kabengele, Cassia Nascimento, Debora Nascimento, José Loreto, Raphael Logam, Lea Garcia. In Portuguese with English subtitles.

The State of Texas vs. Melissa, directed by Sabrina Van Tassel. Produced by Isaac Sharry, Sabrina Van Tassel, Philippe de Bourbon. (France) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. Melissa Lucio was the first Hispanic woman sentenced to death in Texas. For ten years she has been awaiting her fate, and now faces her last appeal. Van Tassel’s urgent documentary is the portrait of a woman against the entire system.

Stateless (Apátrida), directed and written by Michèle Stephenson. Produced by Michèle Stephenson, Jennifer Holness, Lea Marin. (USA, Dominican Republic, Haiti) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. In 2013, the Dominican Republic stripped the citizenship of anyone with Haitian parents, rendering over 200,000 people without nationality, identity or homeland. Stateless explores this complex history and politics through one young woman’s fight to protect the right to citizenship for all people. With Rosa Iris Diendomi-Álvarez, Teofilo Murat, Gladys Feliz. In Creole, Spanish with English subtitles. TFI supported.

Stray, directed and written by Elizabeth Lo. Produced by Elizabeth Lo, Shane Boris. (Turkey, Hong Kong) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. Bringing us into the world of Zeytin, a stray dog living life on the streets of Istanbul, Stray delivers a deceptively simple and wonderfully touching journey of marginalization and resilience. In Turkish with English subtitles.

Through the Night, directed by Loira Limbal, written by Loira Limbal, Malika Zouhali-Worrall. Produced by Jameka Autry. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. This poignant and intimate documentary examines the emotional toll on families in pursuit of the American dream, told through the lens of a 24-hour daycare center in Westchester, New York. With Delores “Nunu” Hogan, Patrick Hogan, Marisol Valencia, Shanona Tate. In English, Spanish with English subtitles.

MIDNIGHT

Tribeca’s Midnight section provides a space for fans to discover new projects in genre filmmaking.

Becky, directed by Cary Murnion, Jonathan Milott, written by Nick Morris, Ruckus Skye, Lane Skye. Produced by Raphael Margules, JD Lifshitz, Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Russ Posternak. (USA) – Première mondiale. Mourning her mother’s death, teenaged Becky doesn’t think she could possibly have a worse time during a lake house trip with her dad. The unexpected arrival of four escaped convicts is about to prove she can. With Kevin James, Joel McHale, Lulu Wilson, Amanda Brugel.

The Boys from County Hell, directed and written by Chris Baugh. Produced by Brendan Mullin, Yvonne Donohoe. (Ireland, UK) – World Premiere. For decades, the residents of Ireland’s Six Mile Hill have traded urban legends about an ancient blood-craving ghoul that sleeps beneath their land. Bad news for the locals: A father-and-son team of pipeline workers have woken it up. With Jack Rowan, Nigel O’Neill, Louisa Harland, Michael Hough, Fra Fee, John Lynch.

The Dark & The Wicked, directed and written by Bryan Bertino. Produced by Bryan Bertino, Adrienne Biddle, Sonny Mallhi, Kevin Matusow. (USA) – Première mondiale. On a secluded farm in a nondescript rural town, a man is slowly dying. His family gathers to mourn, and soon a darkness grows, marked by waking nightmares and a growing sense that something evil is taking over the family. With Marin Ireland, Michael Abbott Jr., Xander Berkeley.

Honeydew, directed and written by Devereux Milburn. Produced by Dan Kennedy, Alan Pierson. (USA) – Première mondiale. Unfortunately for a young couple on a camping trip, their car broke down in the middle of the night. Even more unfortunate: In hopes of using a phone for help, they’ve stepped foot inside a house of, to put it lightly, very strange horrors. With Sawyer Spielberg, Malin Barr, Barbara Kingsley.

Spoutnik, directed by Egor Abramenko, written by Andrei Zolotarev, Oleg Malovichko. Produced by Mikhail Vrubel, Alexander Andryushenko, Fyodor Bondarchuk, Ilya Stewart. (Russia) – World Premiere. The lone survivor of an enigmatic spaceship incident hasn’t returned back home alone—hiding inside his body is a dangerous creature. His only hope: a doctor who’s ready to do whatever it takes to save her patient. With Oksana Akinshina, Peter Fyodorov, Fyodor Bondarchuk, Anton Vasiliev, Pavel Ustinov. In Russian with English subtitles.

MOVIES PLUS

A Tribeca tradition, Movies Plus offers audiences the unique opportunity to continue the experience of a film through buzzworthy conversations or performances after each special screening. Past Movies Plus experiences have included a Sheryl Crow tribute to Linda Ronstadt (2019), the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus performed after the world premiere of Gay Chorus Deep South (2019), and a Broadway-style performance following Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018).

Citizen Penn, directed and written by Don Hardy. Produced by Shawn Dailey, Don Hardy. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. On January 12, 2010 a devastating 7.0 earthquake struck Haiti altering the landscape and lives of millions. Aid workers from around the globe descended on the island, along with one unlikely leader – actor and filmmaker Sean Penn. With Sean Penn, Ann Lee, Anderson Cooper, Cecile Accilien.

After the Movie: A conversation with director Don Hardy along with Sean Penn and CORE CEO Ann Lee.

Divulgation, directed and written by Sam Feder. Produced by Amy Scholder. (USA) – New York Premiere, Feature Documentary. Executive Producer Laverne Cox amplifies this study of transgender representation in the media, bringing together trans creatives and activists to deconstruct scenes from cinema through the ages in order to confront our evolving understanding of gender. With Laverne Cox, Lilly Wachowski, Yance Ford, Jen Richards, Mj Rodriguez, Chaz Bono.

After the Movie: A conversation led by Laverne Cox (Executive Producer), and Sam Feder (Director) with some very special guests, about the current rise and history of transgender representation in film and television.

Call Your Mother, directed by Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady. Produced by Eleanor Galloway. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. Comedians’ mothers take center stage in this documentary from the directors Rachel Grady & Heidi Ewing (TFF 2006 selection Jesus Camp), a hilarious ode to moms and the way they have shaped the work of some of comedy’s biggest stars. With Louie Anderson, Awkwafina, Jimmy Carr, Bridget Everett, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Jim Gaffigan, Judy Gold, Jen Kirkman, Jo Koy, Bobby Lee, The Lucas Brothers, Norm Macdonald, Jim Norton, Tig Notaro, Yvonne Orji, Kristen Schaal, Roy Wood Jr..

After the Movie: A conversation with comedians Bridget Everett, Rachel Feinstein, Judy Gold, Roy Wood Jr. et plus.

Don’t Try to Understand: A Year in the Life of Earl “DMX” Simmons, directed by Christopher Frierson. Produced by Clark Slater. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. Hip-hop icon DMX returns from a recent stint in prison determined to reignite his career, but his comeback proves ill-fated when faced with the mounting pressures of fatherhood, faith and addiction. This unfiltered documentary presents an intimate glimpse into the man behind the public persona.

After the Movie: A special performance by DMX.

Freedia Got a Gun, directed by Chris McKim. Produced by Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Chris McKim. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. After losing her brother to gun violence, New Orleans’ queen of bounce Big Freedia uses her national platform to shine a spotlight on gun reform in this achingly honest and human documentary plea for activism and reform. With Big Freedia.

After the Movie: A conversation with musician Big Freedia, journalist and executive producer Charles Blow, director and producer Chris McKim and producer Randy Barbato.

Fries! The Movie, directed and written by Michael Steed. Produced by Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. To better understand the globe’s obsession with the fried potato, chefs, food scientists, historians and celebrities, including Malcom Gladwell and Chrissy Teigen, take the audience on a joyous and mouth watering journey around the world to delve into everyone’s favorite fried food. With Chrissy Teigen, Malcolm Gladwell, Eric Ripert, Dave Arnold, Harold McGee.

After the Movie: A conversation with cookbook author and model Chrissy Teigen, chef Eric Ripert, Museum of Food and Drink founder Dave Arnold, and director Michael Steed.

The Go-Go’s, directed by Alison Ellwood. Produced by Trevor Birney. (USA) – New York Premiere, Feature Documentary. Through a wealth of archival material and candid interviews, Director Alison Ellwood takes us on a nostalgic look back at the Go-Go’s rise to fame in the 80s all the way to today, as the band collaborates on new music for the first time in nineteen years. With Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, Jane Wiedlin. A Showtime release.

After the Movie: A special performance by The Go-Go’s.

John Lewis: Good Trouble, directed by Dawn Porter. Produced by Laura Michalchyshyn, Dawn Porter, Erika Alexander, Ben Arnon. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. Using a combination of vérité and archival along with the 80-year old Georgia Congressman’s own words, John Lewis: Good Trouble examines Lewis’ current work and activism, and takes a look back at a lifetime of campaigning for political and social change. A Magnolia Pictures and Participant release.

After the Movie: A conversation with director and producer Dawn Porter and subjects from the film.

Kiss the Ground, directed by Josh Tickell, Rebecca Tickell, written by Josh Tickell, Rebecca Tickell, Johnny O’Hara. Produced by Rebecca Tickell, Josh Tickell, Bill Benenson, Darius Fisher. (USA, France, China, Uganda, Zimbabwe) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. A revolutionary group of activists, scientists, farmers, and politicians band together in a global movement of “Regenerative Agriculture” that could balance our climate, replenish our vast water supplies, and feed the world, narrated by Woody Harrelson. With Woody Harrelson, Ian Somerhalder, Gisele Bündchen, Patricia Arquette, David Arquette, Tom Brady, Jason Mraz. In English, French with English subtitles.

After the Movie: A conversation with model and activist and Executive Producer Gisele Bündchen, actor and activist Ian Somerhalder and directors Rebecca Tickell et Josh Tickell.

The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show, directed by Yoruba Richen, written by Yoruba Richen, Valerie Thomas, Elia Gasull Balada. Produced by Valerie Thomas, Joan Walsh. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. While the country was embroiled in a divisive election with racial tensions flaring, civil rights activist Harry Belafonte guest hosted The Tonight Show for one week in 1968 transforming it into a multicultural political experience. With Harry Belafonte, Whoopi Goldberg, Questlove, Tamron Hall.

After the Movie: A conversation with Artivist, Producer and Executive Director of Sankofa.org Gina Belafonte, director Yoruba Richen and Producer Joan Walsh. Moderated by Katrina vanden Heuvel, the editorial director and publisher of The Nation.

Truth To Power, directed, written and produced by Garin Hovannisian. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. The Grammy-winning lead singer of System of a Down, Serj Tankian helps to awaken a political revolution on the other side of the world, inspiring Armenia’s struggle for democracy through his music and message. With Serj Tankian, Rick Rubin, Tom Morello, Shavo Odadjian, John Dolmayan, Carla Garapedian.

After the Movie: A special performance by System of a Down’s Serj Tankian, accompanied by the NYU Symphony Orchestra.

Underplayed, directed by Stacey Lee. Produced by William Crouse. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. From Delia Derbyshire to Alison Wonderland this inspiring music documentary portrays radical female artists breaking the rhythm of inequality in the electronic music industry and opening doors for the next generation. With Alison Wonderland, Tygapaw, Tokimonsta & Suzanne Ciani.

After the Movie: A World Class performance by iconic Brooklyn artist, Tygapaw, presenting an inspiring interactive vision of electronic music today.

With Drawn Arms, directed by Glenn Kaino, Afshin Shahidi. Produced by Glen Zipper, Sean Stuart. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. At the 1968 Olympics, gold medalist Tommie Smith iconically raised his fist in a symbol of black struggle and solidarity. With Drawn Arms follows Smith as he looks back 50 years to the moment that helped define a movement and changed the course of his life forever.

After the Movie: A conversation with directors Glenn Kaino et Afshin Shahidi, subject Tommie Smith and musician and executive producer John legend.

TRIBECA CRITICS’ WEEK

In its second year, Tribeca Critics’ Week is a section of the Festival that presents a curated slate of six feature films from New York-based film critics including Eric Kohn (IndieWire), Joshua Rothkopf (film critic), Bilge Ebiri (film critic and editor, New York Magazine/Vulture), Alissa Wilkinson (Vox.com), and Leah Greenblatt (Entertainment Weekly).

Psycho américain, directed by Mary Harron, Produced by Christian Halsey Solomon, Chris Hanley, Edward R. Pressman. (USA) – Feature Narrative. Twenty years after its debut, Christian Bale’s turn as the murderous NYC yuppie Patrick Bateman has lost none of its simultaneously hilarious and chilling power. With Christian Bale, Justin Theroux, Josh Lucas. Join Tribeca and director Mary Harron for a special 20th anniversary screening and conversation.

I Carry You With Me, directed by Heidi Ewing. Written by Heidi Ewing, Alan Page Arriaga. Produced by Mynette Louie, Heidi Ewing. (USA, Mexico) – New York Premiere. Acclaimed documentarian Heidi Ewing’s narrative debut is a cross-border romantic drama about a gay New York chef reflecting back on his experiences coming of age in Mexico. With Armando Espitia, Christian Vázquez, Michelle Rodríguez, Ángeles Cruz, Raúl Briones, Arcelia Ramírez, Pascacio López, Michelle Gonzáles, Luis Alberti, Yael Tadeo, Nery Arredondo, Alexia Morales. A Sony Pictures Classic Release.

Lux Aeterna, directed and written by Gaspar Noé. Produced by Gary Farkas, Clément Lepoutre, Olivier Muller. (France) – North American Premiere, Feature Narrative. In the midst of a hectic shooting day, a women-led film set gradually descends into psychological disarray. Singular provocateur Gaspar Noé’s latest sensory experience takes a piercing look at the dark side of the collaborative filmmaking process. With Beatrice Dalle, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Félix Maritaud, Karl Glusman, Clara 3000, Paul Hameline, Luka Isaac. In English, French with English subtitles.

The Nowhere Inn, directed by Bill Benz, written by Carrie Brownstein, St. Vincent. Produced by Carrie Brownstein, Lana Kim, St. Vincent, Jett Steiger. (USA) – New York Premiere, Feature Narrative. What’s meant to be a documentary about St. Vincent’s music career devolves into a mind-bending distortion of reality once the singer hires her best friend as its director. Deliriously warping the mockumentary template, Portlandia veteran Bill Benz’s directorial debut defies genre categorization. With Annie Clark, Carrie Brownstein.

Shirley, directed by Josephine Decker, written by Sarah Gubbins. Produced by Christine Vachon, David Hinojosa, Sue Naegle, Sarah Gubbins, Jeffrey Soros, Simon Horsman, Elisabeth Moss. (USA) – New York Premiere, Feature Narrative. Shirley Jackson, the celebrated author of the iconic 1948 short story The Lottery, is brought to blisteringly sharp life in Josephine Decker’s immersive drama. With Elisabeth Moss, Michael Stuhlbarg, Odessa Young, Logan Lerman. A Neon release.

Sweet Thing, directed and written by Alexandre Rockwell. Produced by Louis Anania, Kenan Baysal, Haley Elizabeth Anderson. (USA) – North American Premiere, Feature Narrative. In this follow up to Rockwell’s acclaimed Little Feet, Billie and her younger brother Nico struggle through adolescence with an alcoholic father and negligent mother. Forced to run away, this band of outsiders find solace in a new friendship. With Will Patton, Karyn Parsons, Lana Rockwell, Nico Rockwell, Jabari Watkins, ML Josepher.

WOMEN AT WORK

What does it mean to be a working woman today? As the question becomes a more urgent part of the cultural conversation, Tribeca has curated a group of documentaries that seek to answer it across industries from sports, science, and law enforcement. These films consider how women in the workplace have struggled and thrived and always gotten the job done.

Girls Can’t Surf, directed by Christopher Neliusm and written by Christopher Nelius and Julie Anne DeRuvo. Produced by Michaela Perske and Christopher Nelius. (Australia, USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. Under the radical glow of Australian sun, peroxide hair and fluorescent surf-shorts, a dark wave of male chauvinism crashed down on 1980’s surf culture. Girls Can’t Surf shares the untold story of pioneering women who surfed against this tide. With Pam Burridge, Lisa Anderson, Wendy Botha, Jodie Cooper, Rochelle Ballard, Pauline Menczer, Jolene Smith, Jorja Smith, Nic Carroll, Jamie Brissick, Ian Cairns, Alisa Schwarzstein, Frieda Zamba. Also playing as part of the Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival.

Picture a Scientist, directed by Ian Cheney, Sharon Shattuck. Produced by Manette Pottle, Ian Cheney, Sharon Shattuck. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. Despite the minimal news coverage, sexual harassment and gender inequality against women are no less prevalent in science than they are in pop culture and corporate America. Picture a Scientist illuminates this uncomfortable truth while also advocating for change.

After the Screening: A conversation with directors Sharon Shattuck, Ian Cheney and groundbreaking scientists and film subjects, Raychelle Burks Ph.D., Jane Willenbring, Ph.D., and Nancy Hopkins Ph.D.. Hosted by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

Women in Blue, directed and written by Deirdre Fishel. Produced by Beth Levison. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary. After a high-profile police shooting rocks the Minneapolis Police department, its first female chief is forced to resign. Women in Blue takes a look at policing in America, as it follows the stories of the women officers who carry on the effort to reform the department and restore trust in the community. With Alice White, Melissa Chiodo, Janée Harteau, Erin Grabosky, Catherine Johnson, Nekima Levy-Pounds, Medaria Arradondo. TFI supported.

FAMILY EVENT

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, directed and written by Tim Hill; Story by Tim Hill and Jonathan Aibel & Glenn Berger; Based on the Series “SpongeBob SquarePants” Created by Stephen Hillenburg. Produced by Ryan Harris. (USA) – Sneak Preview. SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom hit the big screen in the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event. After SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home. As they navigate the delights and dangers on this perilous and hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there’s nothing stronger than the power of friendship. With Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Matt Berry, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, Reggie Watts. A Paramount Pictures release.

