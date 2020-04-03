Tom Holland dit qu’Uncharted n’a pas eu une journée complète de production avant l’arrêt de COVID-19

Le film Uncharted a effectivement atteint la production, mais à peine grâce au nouveau coronavirus. Tom Holland a révélé dans une vidéo publiée sur Instagram mettant en vedette Justin Beiber que l’adaptation tant attendue du jeu vidéo avait été interrompue en raison de problèmes viraux le premier jour.

Holland, qui devrait jouer en tant que jeune Nathan Drake, a déclaré dans le Q&A (par Joblo):

En supposant que le film termine la production et la post-production à temps (ce qui n’est certainement pas sûr compte tenu du retard), le film est censé sortir le 5 mars 2021. Il suit un jeune Nathan (Hollande) dans ses aventures et co-stars Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Banderas et Tati Gabrielle