‘Death Stranding’, ‘Control’ en tête des nominations pour les prix GDC

La 20e édition des Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) approche à grands pas, et les nominés pour les catégories viennent d’être annoncés. Et un peu comme The Game Awards 2019, Kojima Productions » Échouement de la mort a figuré le plus dans les nominations (sept en tout), suivi de Remedy Entertainment Contrôle (qui en a cinq).

Contrairement aux Game Awards, Obsidian’s Les mondes extérieurs est nominé dans une seule catégorie, tandis que celui de ZA / UM Disco Elysium est nominé dans quatre catégories. Du logiciel Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice n’est nominé que dans trois catégories, mais affronte Control and Death Stranding pour Game of The Year.

Les GDC Awards devraient avoir lieu plus tard cette année, le mercredi 18 mars 2020, à 18h30 HNP.

MEILLEUR AUDIO

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

Contrôle (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Jeu d’oie sans titre (House House / Panic)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)

MEILLEUR DEBUT

ZA / UM (Disco Elysium)

Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)

William Chyr Studios (Jardin de collecteur)

Jeux d’épée de mousse (chevaliers et vélos)

Agence Chance (Neo Cab)

MEILLEUR DESIGN

Baba est toi (Hempuli)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware / Activision Publishing, FromSoftware)

Jeu d’oie sans titre (House House / Panic)

PRIX DE L’INNOVATION

Jeu d’oie sans titre (House House / Panic)

Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)

Baba est toi (Hempuli)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive)

MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

Qu’est-ce que le golf? (Triband Productions / The Label Limited)

Grindstone (Jeux Capybara)

Ciel: les enfants de la lumière (thatgamecompany)

Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios / Activision)

MEILLEUR NARRATIF

Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)

Contrôle (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive)

MEILLEURE TECHNOLOGIE

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Contrôle (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Noita (Nolla Games)

MEILLEUR ART VISUEL

Contrôle (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware / Activision)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

Disco Elysium (ZA / UM)

MEILLEUR JEU VR / AR

Vader Immortal (ILMxLAB / Disney)

Blood & Truth (SCEE Studio Londres / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Courroux d’Asgard (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)

Boneworks (Stress Level Zero)

Pistolet fouet (Cloudhead Games)

JEU DE L’ANNÉE

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Contrôle (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware / Activision)

Jeu d’oie sans titre (House House / Panic)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive)