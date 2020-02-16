Des fictions de CBS sont imposées sur le “ WWE Friday Night SmackDown ” de FOX

«Blue Bloods»
Adultes de 18 à 49 ans
Renard: 0,7 / 4
CBS: 0,7 / 4
ABC: 0,5 / 3
NBC: 0,5 / 3
Le CW: 0,2 / 1
ABC
08h00 – «Sois ma Saint-Valentin, Charlie Brown» (R): 2 910 000 [0,5/3] (4e)
09h00 – ’20 / 20 ‘(21h-23h): 2460000 [0,5/3] (4e)
Renard
08h00 – ‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ (20h-22h): 2 560 000 [0,7/5] (1er)
CBS
08h00 – «MacGyver»: 5 920 000 [0,7/4] (2e)
09h00 – «Hawaii Five-O»: 6 860 000 [0,7/4] (2e)
10h00 – «Blue Bloods»: 7 570 000 [0,7/4] (1er)
NBC
08h00 – «Lincoln Rhyme»: 3 610 000 [0,5/3] (3e)
09h00 – ‘Dateline’ (21h-23h): 2880000 [0,5/3] (3e)
Le CW
08h00 – «Penn & Teller: Fool Us» (R): 952 000 [0,2/1] (5e)
09h00 – «Penn & Teller: Fool Us» (R): 651 000 [0,2/1] (5e)
