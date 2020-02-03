Eibar-Real Betis mène à Gol (4,9%) et ‘La que se avecina’ maintient son succès en DFF (3%)

Programme
Début
Finale
Spectateurs
Partagez
Football: ligue espagnole Eibar-R.betis
14:01
15:55
522 000
4,9%
Celui qui se profile Un ananas pourri, un homme sans …
20:51
22:42
519 000
3,0%
Les Simpsons
14:45
15:12
477 000
4,3%
Cinéma marqué pour mourir
22:08
23h30
475 000
2,8%
Cinéma L’équipe a
22:42
24:50
455 000
3,5%
Cinéma Une armée de cinq hommes
18:22
20:19
452 000
3,6%
Hercai
22:01
25:03
451 000
3,3%
CSI:
21:41
22h30
448 000
2,5%
Cinéma coup par coup
20:19
22:08
422 000
2,6%
CSI:
22h30
23:24
420 000
2,5%
Celui qui se profile Un ananas pourri, un homme sans …
20:51
22:42
519 000
3,0%
Cinéma L’équipe a
22:42
24:50
455 000
3,5%
Celui qui se profile Une politique premium, un …
18:58
20:51
344 000
2,6%
Celui qui s’approche Un apprenti stagiaire, un …
14:41
16:46
304 000
2,6%
Celui qui vient Un restaurant-restaurant, un …
02:30
03:20
209 000
9,4%
Football: ligue espagnole 2 d b Langreo-r.madrid …
17h
18:49
85 000
0,7%
Football: ligue espagnole autre R.madrid …
19:22
21:07
49 000
0,3%
Aujourd’hui nous jouons Langreo-r.madrid castilla
09:40
21:26
40 000
0,4%
Football: ligue espagnole autre R.madrid b-union …
13:45
15h15
34 000
0,4%
Football: ligue espagnole autre ville Lightning …
11:40
13:32
28 000
0,5%
