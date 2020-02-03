Eibar-Real Betis mène à Gol (4,9%) et ‘La que se avecina’ maintient son succès en DFF (3%)

Football: ligue espagnole Eibar-R.betis

14:01

15:55

522 000

4,9%

Celui qui se profile Un ananas pourri, un homme sans …

20:51

22:42

519 000

3,0%

Les Simpsons

14:45

15:12

477 000

4,3%

Cinéma marqué pour mourir

22:08

23h30

475 000

2,8%

Cinéma L’équipe a

22:42

24:50

455 000

3,5%

Cinéma Une armée de cinq hommes

18:22

20:19

452 000

3,6%

Hercai

22:01

25:03

451 000

3,3%

CSI:

21:41

22h30

448 000

2,5%

Cinéma coup par coup

20:19

22:08

422 000

2,6%

CSI:

22h30

23:24

420 000

2,5%

Football: ligue espagnole 2 d b Langreo-r.madrid …

17h

18:49

85 000

0,7%

Football: ligue espagnole autre R.madrid …

19:22

21:07

49 000

0,3%

Aujourd’hui nous jouons Langreo-r.madrid castilla

09:40

21:26

40 000

0,4%

Football: ligue espagnole autre R.madrid b-union …

13:45

15h15

34 000

0,4%

Football: ligue espagnole autre ville Lightning …

11:40

13:32

28 000

0,5%

