Film d’animation «Mortal Kombat Legends: La vengeance du scorpion» à venir cette année de WB Animation

En plus du prochain film d’action en direct produit par James Wan en 2021, nous avons appris via THR aujourd’hui qu’un Combat mortel le film d’animation est en route au début de cette année!
Warner Bros. Animation’s Mortal Kombat Legends: la vengeance du Scorpion, rapporte le site, arrivera «au premier semestre 2020».
La distribution de voix comprend:
Joel McHale comme Johnny Cage
Jennifer Carpenter comme Sonya Blade
Jordan Rodrigues comme Lui Kang
Patrick Seitz comme Scorpion et Hanzo Hasashi
Steve Blum comme Sub-Zero
Artt Butler comme Shang Tsung
Darin De Paul comme Quan Chi
Robin Atkin Downes comme Kano
David B. Mitchell comme Raiden
Ike Amadi comme Jax Briggs
Kevin Michael Richardson comme Goro
Griffin gris comme Kitana et Satoshi Hasashi
Fred Tatasciore comme Demon Torturer
Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Assault on Arkham, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis) réalise le film, écrit par Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans).
Créateur de Mortal Kombat Ed Boon servira de consultant créatif.