Film d’animation «Mortal Kombat Legends: La vengeance du scorpion» à venir cette année de WB Animation

En plus du prochain film d’action en direct produit par James Wan en 2021, nous avons appris via THR aujourd’hui qu’un Combat mortel le film d’animation est en route au début de cette année!

Warner Bros. Animation’s Mortal Kombat Legends: la vengeance du Scorpion, rapporte le site, arrivera «au premier semestre 2020».

La distribution de voix comprend:

Joel McHale comme Johnny Cage

Jennifer Carpenter comme Sonya Blade

Jordan Rodrigues comme Lui Kang

Patrick Seitz comme Scorpion et Hanzo Hasashi

Steve Blum comme Sub-Zero

Artt Butler comme Shang Tsung

Darin De Paul comme Quan Chi

Robin Atkin Downes comme Kano

David B. Mitchell comme Raiden

Ike Amadi comme Jax Briggs

Kevin Michael Richardson comme Goro

Griffin gris comme Kitana et Satoshi Hasashi

Fred Tatasciore comme Demon Torturer

Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Assault on Arkham, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis) réalise le film, écrit par Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans).

Créateur de Mortal Kombat Ed Boon servira de consultant créatif.