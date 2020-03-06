‘Grey’s Anatomy’ s’améliore avec l’adieu à Karev et à la note minimale historique de ‘Young Sheldon’

«Grey’s Anatomy»

Adultes de 18 à 49 ans

ABC: 1,0 / 5

CBS: 0,7 / 4

Renard: 0,5 / 3

NBC: 0,4 / 2

Le CW: 0,1 / 1

ABC

08h00 – «Station 19»: 6 090 000 [1,0/5] (1er)

09h00 – «Grey’s Anatomy»: 6 310 000 [1,3/7] (1er)

10h00 – «Un million de petites choses»: 3 740 000 [0,7/4] (1er)

CBS

08h00 – «Young Sheldon»: 8 470 000 [0,9/5] (2e)

08h30 – «La licorne»: 5 ​​570 000 [0,6/3] (2e)

09h00 – «Maman»: 5 790 000 [0,7/4] (2e)

9 h 30 – «Deuxième acte de Carol»: 4 680 000 [0,6/3] (2e)

10h00 – «Tommy»: 4 620 000 [0,6/3] (2e)

Renard

08h00 – «Last Man Standing»: 3 530 000 [0,6/3] (3e)

08h30 – ‘Outmatched’: 2 060 000 [0,5/3] (4e)

9h00 – «adjoint»: 3 310 000 [0,5/3] (3e)

NBC

08h00 – «Superstore» (R): 2 060 000 [0,5/3] (4e)

08h30 – «Brooklyn Nine-Nine»: 1 860 000 [0,6/3] (3e)

09h00 – «Will & Grace»: 2 090 000 [0,5/2] (4e)

9 h 30 – «Endetté»: 1 400 000 [0,3/2] (4e)

10h00 – «Law & Order: SVU» (R): 2,260,000 [0,4/2] (4e)

Le CW

08h00 – «Katy Keene»: 515 000 [0,2/1] (5e)

09h00 – «Legs» (R): 310 000 [0,1/1] (5e)

