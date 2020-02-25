La première de «The Voice» ne peut pas avec la saison maximale de «The Bachelor»

«La voix»
Adultes de 18 à 49 ans
ABC: 1,5 / 8
NBC: 1,3 / 7
FOX: 0,6 / 3
CBS: 0,5 / 2
Le CW: 0,2 / 1
ABC
08h00 – ‘The Bachelor’ (20h-22h): 6,790,000 [1,9/10] (1er)
10h00 – «Le bon docteur»: 5 570 000 [0,9/5] (1er)
NBC
08h00 – ‘The Voice’ (20h-22h) (création): 8 960 000 [1,5/8] (2e)
10h00 – «Little Big Shots»: 4 900 000 [1,0/5] (2e)
Renard
08h00 – «9-1-1: Lone Star»: 5 600 000 [0,9/5] (2e)
09h00 – ‘Prodigal Son’ (R): 1,880,000 [0,4/2] (3e)
CBS
08h00 – «Le quartier» (R): 4 930 000 [0,7/3] (4e)
08h30 – «Bob Hearts Abishola» (R): 4 430 000 [0,5/3] (4e)
09h00 – «All Rise» (R): 4,100,000 [0,4/2] (4e)
10h00 – «Bull» (R): 4 320 000 [0,4/2] (3e)
Le CW
08h00 – «All American»: 768 000 [0,3/1] (5e)
09h00 – «Black Lightning»: 631 000 [0,2/1] (5e)
