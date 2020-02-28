Le blizzard de ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ et ‘Station 19’ maintient ABC au sommet

«Grey’s Anatomy»
Adultes de 18 à 49 ans
ABC: 0,9 / 5
Renard: 0,6 / 3
CBS: 0,5 / 3
NBC: 0,5 / 3
Le CW: 0,1 / 1
ABC
08h00 – «Station 19»: 6 550 000 [1,0/6] (1er)
09h00 – «Grey’s Anatomy»: 5 970 000 [1,1/6] (1er)
10h00 – «Un million de petites choses»: 3 720 000 [0,6/4] (1er)
CBS
08h00 – «Young Sheldon» (R): 6 060 000 [0,7/4] (2e)
08:30 – «La licorne» (R): 4,170,000 [0,7/4] (2e)
09h00 – «Maman» (R): 4 400 000 [0,5/3] (3e)
09:30 – ‘Deuxième acte de Carol’ (R): 3.750.000 [0,4/2] (3e)
10h00 – «Tommy»: 4 640 000 [0,5/3] (3e)
Renard
08h00 – «Last Man Standing»: 4 090 000 [0,7/4] (3e)
08h30 – ‘Outmatched’: 2 480 000 [0,7/4] (3e)
09h00 – «adjoint»: 3 640 000 [0,6/3] (2e)
NBC
08h00 – «Superstore»: 2 600 000 [0,6/4] (4e)
08h30 – «Brooklyn Nine-Nine»: 1 760 000 [0,6/4] (4e)
09h00 – «Will & Grace»: 2 060 000 [0,4/2] (4e)
9 h 30 – «Endetté»: 1 490 000 [0,4/2] (4e)
10h00 – «Law & Order: SVU»: 3 280 000 [0,6/4] (2e)
Le CW
08h00 – «Katy Keene»: 488 000 [0,1/1] (5e)
09h00 – «Legs» (R): 305 000 [0,1/1] (5e)
.