Le cinéma occidental de Treize mène avec solvabilité sur «Celui qui approche» et «Les mille et une nuits»

Programme

Début

Finale

Spectateurs

Partagez

Cinéma occidental Le vengeur impitoyable

18:32

20h30

657 000

6,3%

Celui qui se profile Un gorron d’escorte, une broche …

14:58

16:59

487 000

4,3%

Les milles et une nuit

21:45

22:41

465 000

2,7%

Le menaçant Un prédateur africain, un …

20:20

22:23

445 000

2,9%

Hawaii 5.0 Sans oublier

21:59

22:53

431 000

2,4%

Elif

15:11

16:59

430 000

3,8%

Mme fazilet et ses filles

20:02

21:45

429 000

3,0%

Hawaii 5.0 volé

21:11

21:59

389 000

2,4%

Vendredi mortel Vendetta

22h30

24:04

388 000

2,5%

Pour toujours

22:38

23:20

384 000

2,3%

Celui qui se profile Un gorron d’escorte, une broche …

14:58

16:59

487 000

4,3%

Le menaçant Un prédateur africain, un …

20:20

22:23

445 000

2,9%

Cinéma Le dernier plan

22h30

24:23

365 000

2,5%

Prenez du salami! Le Lions Club

16:59

17:38

224 000

2,3%

Qui vient Un chiffre très moche, une pie à …

12:57

14:58

217 000

2,9%

