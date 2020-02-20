Le débat du Parti démocrate éclipse la fin des «esprits criminels»

‘Esprits criminels’
Adultes de 18 à 49 ans
FOX: 1,5 / 7
NBC: 1,4 / 7
CBS: 1.0 / 5
ABC: 0,6 / 3
Le CW: 0,1 / 1
Renard
08h00 – «Le chanteur masqué»: 7 010 000 [1,9/10] (1er)
09h00 – ‘LEGO Masters’: 3 100 000 [1,0/5] (2e)
NBC
08h00 – «Chicago Med»: 5 310 000 [0,8/4] (3e)
9 h 00 – «Débat des candidats démocrates» (21 h à 23 h): 10 007 000 [1,8/9] (1er)
CBS
08h00 – «Survivant»: 7 160 000 [1,4/7] (2e)
09h00 – ‘Criminal Minds’ (21h-23h): 5,390,000 [0,8/4] (3e)
ABC
08h00 – «Les Goldbergs»: 3 970 000 [0,8/4] (4e)
08:30 – «scolarisés»: 2.930.000 [0,6/3] (4e)
09h00 – «Famille moderne»: 3 260 000 [0,7/4] (4e)
9 h 30 – «Parents célibataires»: 2 740 000 [0,6/3] (4e)
10h00 – «Stumptown»: 2 230 000 [0,4/2] (3e)
Le CW
08h00 – ‘Howie Mandel Gala’ (20h-21h30): 826 000 [0,2/1] (5e)
09:30 – ‘De quelle ligne s’agit-il de toute façon?’ (R): 563 000 [0,1/1] (5e)
