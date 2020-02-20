Le débat du Parti démocrate éclipse la fin des «esprits criminels»

‘Esprits criminels’

Adultes de 18 à 49 ans

FOX: 1,5 / 7

NBC: 1,4 / 7

CBS: 1.0 / 5

ABC: 0,6 / 3

Le CW: 0,1 / 1

Renard

08h00 – «Le chanteur masqué»: 7 010 000 [1,9/10] (1er)

09h00 – ‘LEGO Masters’: 3 100 000 [1,0/5] (2e)

NBC

08h00 – «Chicago Med»: 5 310 000 [0,8/4] (3e)

9 h 00 – «Débat des candidats démocrates» (21 h à 23 h): 10 007 000 [1,8/9] (1er)

CBS

08h00 – «Survivant»: 7 160 000 [1,4/7] (2e)

09h00 – ‘Criminal Minds’ (21h-23h): 5,390,000 [0,8/4] (3e)

ABC

08h00 – «Les Goldbergs»: 3 970 000 [0,8/4] (4e)

08:30 – «scolarisés»: 2.930.000 [0,6/3] (4e)

09h00 – «Famille moderne»: 3 260 000 [0,7/4] (4e)

9 h 30 – «Parents célibataires»: 2 740 000 [0,6/3] (4e)

10h00 – «Stumptown»: 2 230 000 [0,4/2] (3e)

Le CW

08h00 – ‘Howie Mandel Gala’ (20h-21h30): 826 000 [0,2/1] (5e)

09:30 – ‘De quelle ligne s’agit-il de toute façon?’ (R): 563 000 [0,1/1] (5e)

.

