Lone Star monte et grimpe à la deuxième place

«9-1-1: Lone Star»
Adultes de 18 à 49 ans
ABC: 1,5 / 7
FOX: 1/5
NBC: 0,9 / 4
CBS: 0,6 / 3
Le CW: 0,2 / 1
ABC
08h00 – ‘The Bachelor’ (20h-23h): 6.590.000 [1,7/8] (1er)
Renard
08h00 – «9-1-1: Lone Star»: 6 410 000 [1,3/6] (2e)
09h00 – «Fils prodigue»: 3 890 000 [0,9/4] (3e)
NBC
08h00 – «America’s Got Talent: The Champions» (20 h à 22 h): 6 660 000 [1,0/5] (3e)
10h00 – «Manifeste»: 3 210 000 [0,6/3] (2e)
CBS
08h00 – «Le quartier» (R): 6 260 000 [0,8/4] (4e)
08h30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ (R): 5,840,000 [0,7/3] (4e)
09h00 – «All Rise»: 5 550 000 [0,6/3] (4e)
10h00 – «Bull» (R): 6 630 000 [0,6/3] (3e)
Le CW
08h00 – «All American»: 886 000 [0,2/1] (5e)
09h00 – «Black Lightning»: 698 000 [0,2/1] (5e)
.