Andy Gill du gang des quatre se souvient de Tom Morello, Graham Coxon de Blur, Plus

Par
Breaking News
-

Plus tôt dans la journée, il a été signalé que le cerveau de Gang of Four, Andy Gill, le guitariste fondateur qui a également produit ou coproduit l’intégralité de la discographie du groupe, en plus des albums de Red Hot Chili Peppers, des Futureheads et d’autres, est décédé. Des artistes, des musiciens et des critiques ont commencé à répondre à la nouvelle de son décès. Retrouvez ci-dessous les réactions de Tom Morello de Rage Against the Machine, du Cure’s Lol Tolhurst, Colin Meloy, El-P, etc.

Gill est décédé après avoir lutté contre une «maladie respiratoire courte», selon des représentants. Il avait 64 ans. Son dernier album avec Gang of Four, Happy Now, est sorti l’année dernière.

ARTICLES CONNEXESPLUS DE L'AUTEUR