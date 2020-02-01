Andy Gill du gang des quatre se souvient de Tom Morello, Graham Coxon de Blur, Plus

Plus tôt dans la journée, il a été signalé que le cerveau de Gang of Four, Andy Gill, le guitariste fondateur qui a également produit ou coproduit l’intégralité de la discographie du groupe, en plus des albums de Red Hot Chili Peppers, des Futureheads et d’autres, est décédé. Des artistes, des musiciens et des critiques ont commencé à répondre à la nouvelle de son décès. Retrouvez ci-dessous les réactions de Tom Morello de Rage Against the Machine, du Cure’s Lol Tolhurst, Colin Meloy, El-P, etc.

Gill est décédé après avoir lutté contre une «maladie respiratoire courte», selon des représentants. Il avait 64 ans. Son dernier album avec Gang of Four, Happy Now, est sorti l’année dernière.

RIP Andy Gill, Gang Of Four " Damaged Goods " will always remind me of being 19 and free. Thank you for that. — Lol Tolhurst (@LolTolhurst) February 1, 2020

Andy Gill..R.i.P-💥💥

Gang of Four – Ether https://t.co/sOW87H8qy0 — graham coxon (@grahamcoxon) February 1, 2020

rest in peace Andy Gill ❤️ — el-p (@therealelp) February 1, 2020

RIP Andy Gill! This performance — unearthly weird. Totally rearranged what guitar playing was/is. https://t.co/E833Mlc6A1 — colin meloy (@colinmeloy) February 1, 2020

Just heard that Andy Gill from Gang Of Four has died. That is tragic. Andy was a unique talent. — Gary Numan (@numanofficial) February 1, 2020