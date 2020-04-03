Bill Withers se souvient de Chance, Talib Kweli, Kacey Musgraves, Brian Wilson, Plus

Bill Withers est décédé plus tôt cette semaine à l’âge de 81 ans. Le monde de la musique réagit maintenant à la perte du légendaire auteur-compositeur-interprète soul. Chance the Rapper a tweeté: “Mon cœur lui fait vraiment mal, ça me rappelle de jouer des disques avec chez ma grand-mère.” Et Talib Kweli a écrit: “Si vous ne savez pas à quel point Bill Withers est important pour le hip-hop, google” Qui a échantillonné Bill Withers. “Si vous ne savez pas à quel point Bill Withers est important pour la musique et notre culture, regardez le Still Documentaire de Bill. Gardez toujours vos proches dans votre cœur. » Trouvez plus de souvenirs ci-dessous.

Bill Withers a eu une carrière relativement courte mais extrêmement réussie et influente. Il a fait ses débuts en 1971 avec Just as I Am, l’album avec son single à succès “Ain’t No Sunshine”. Il a sorti seulement sept autres albums studio, mettant fin à sa carrière d’enregistrement avec la sortie de Columbia Watching You Watching Me en 1985. Withers a été intronisé au Rock & Roll Hall of Fame en 2015.

Aw man, Bill Withers was really the greatest. Grandma’s Hands, Ain’t No Sunshine, Lean on Me, Use Me Up, Just The Two Of Us and obviously Lovely Day are some of the best songs of all time. My heart really hurts for him, it reminds me of playing records with at my grandma’s house — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 3, 2020

RIP Bill Withers 💔 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) April 3, 2020

One of the greatest vocalists and songwriters ever. Love u Mr Withers https://t.co/wzbxsNCRHc — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) April 3, 2020

Safe passage, Bill Withers. Your incredible music will continue to radiate bright light for artists and musicians and listeners, forever. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/aizxNgU48t — Richard Reed Parry (@ParryReed) April 3, 2020

Bill Withers was such a liekeable guy. Always loved that he was from Slab Fork, WV. Check out doc “Still Bill” my friend Alex Vlack made couple years ago it’s great. — Hamilton Leithauser (@HLeithauser) April 3, 2020

RIP Bill Withers… that’s a really sad one. Such a unique amazing musician and song writer.. thanks for everything Bill…. — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) April 3, 2020

Devastated 💔. Meeting + learning from Bill Withers has been one of the greatest gifts of my personal life + career. His music is timeless + perfect. We need his message of unity now more than ever. Sending all my love to his family + my sister Kori Withers. Rest in Power King 👑 pic.twitter.com/Fm7fTffvP5 — JOSÉ JAMES (@josejamesmusic) April 3, 2020

