Bill Withers se souvient de Chance, Talib Kweli, Kacey Musgraves, Brian Wilson, Plus

par

Bill Withers est décédé plus tôt cette semaine à l’âge de 81 ans. Le monde de la musique réagit maintenant à la perte du légendaire auteur-compositeur-interprète soul. Chance the Rapper a tweeté: “Mon cœur lui fait vraiment mal, ça me rappelle de jouer des disques avec chez ma grand-mère.” Et Talib Kweli a écrit: “Si vous ne savez pas à quel point Bill Withers est important pour le hip-hop, google” Qui a échantillonné Bill Withers. “Si vous ne savez pas à quel point Bill Withers est important pour la musique et notre culture, regardez le Still Documentaire de Bill. Gardez toujours vos proches dans votre cœur. » Trouvez plus de souvenirs ci-dessous.

Bill Withers a eu une carrière relativement courte mais extrêmement réussie et influente. Il a fait ses débuts en 1971 avec Just as I Am, l’album avec son single à succès “Ain’t No Sunshine”. Il a sorti seulement sept autres albums studio, mettant fin à sa carrière d’enregistrement avec la sortie de Columbia Watching You Watching Me en 1985. Withers a été intronisé au Rock & Roll Hall of Fame en 2015.

Chargement

Chargement

Chargement

Chargement

Chargement

Chargement

Chargement

Chargement

.