Bob Dylan annonce sa tournée américaine en 2020

Bob Dylan repart en tournée. Il jouera en Amérique du Nord en juin et juillet, à partir de l’amphithéâtre Les Schwab à Bend, Oregon, et se terminera au Bethel Woods Center for the Arts de New York le 12 juillet. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and the Hot Le Club de Cowtown se joindra à la tournée.

Avant ses rendez-vous aux États-Unis, Bob Dylan doit jouer des spectacles au Japon en avril. Consultez le calendrier de Dylan ci-dessous. Achetez vos billets ici. (Pitchfork peut gagner une commission sur les achats effectués via les liens d’affiliation sur notre site.)

Lisez les critiques du dimanche de Pitchfork sur Blood on the Tracks et Time Out of Mind.

Bob Dylan:

04-01 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity

04-02 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity

04-04 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity

04-05 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity

04-06 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity

04-08 Osaka, Japon – Zepp Namba

04-09 Osaka, Japon – Zepp Namba

04-10 Osaka, Japon – Zepp Namba

04-14 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp Tokyo

04-15 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp Tokyo

04-17 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity

04-19 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity

04-20 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity

04-21 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity

06-04 Bend, OR – Amphithéâtre Les Schwab

06-06 Ridgefield, WA – Amphithéâtre Sunlight Supply

06-07 Auburn, WA – Amphithéâtre de White River

06-09 Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena

06-12 Stateline, NV – Amphithéâtre extérieur Harveys

06-13 Berkeley, CA – Théâtre grec

06-14 Berkeley, CA – Théâtre grec

06-17 San Diego, Californie – Pechanga Arena

06-18 Los Angeles, Californie – Hollywood Bowl

06-20 Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center

06-21 Glendale, AZ – Aréna Gila River

06-23 Albuquerque, NM – Tingley Arena

06-24 Amarillo, TX – Amarillo Civic Center

06-26 Irving, TX – Le Pavillon @ Toyota Music Factory

06-27 Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

06-28 Southaven, MS – Amphithéâtre BankPlus @ Snowden Grove

06-30 Brandon, MS – Amphithéâtre de Brandon

07-02 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

07-03 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07-05 Virginia Beach, VA – Amphithéâtre de prêts immobiliers pour anciens combattants United

07-07 Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena

07-08 Forest Hills, NY – Stade Forest Hills

07-09 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07-11 Essex Junction, VT – Exposition Champlain Valley

07-12 Bethel Woods, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

.