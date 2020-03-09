Bob Dylan annonce sa tournée américaine en 2020

Bob Dylan repart en tournée. Il jouera en Amérique du Nord en juin et juillet, à partir de l’amphithéâtre Les Schwab à Bend, Oregon, et se terminera au Bethel Woods Center for the Arts de New York le 12 juillet. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and the Hot Le Club de Cowtown se joindra à la tournée.
Avant ses rendez-vous aux États-Unis, Bob Dylan doit jouer des spectacles au Japon en avril. Consultez le calendrier de Dylan ci-dessous. Achetez vos billets ici. (Pitchfork peut gagner une commission sur les achats effectués via les liens d’affiliation sur notre site.)
Lisez les critiques du dimanche de Pitchfork sur Blood on the Tracks et Time Out of Mind.
Bob Dylan:
04-01 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity
04-02 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity
04-04 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity
04-05 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity
04-06 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity
04-08 Osaka, Japon – Zepp Namba
04-09 Osaka, Japon – Zepp Namba
04-10 Osaka, Japon – Zepp Namba
04-14 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp Tokyo
04-15 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp Tokyo
04-17 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity
04-19 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity
04-20 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity
04-21 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity
06-04 Bend, OR – Amphithéâtre Les Schwab
06-06 Ridgefield, WA – Amphithéâtre Sunlight Supply
06-07 Auburn, WA – Amphithéâtre de White River
06-09 Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena
06-12 Stateline, NV – Amphithéâtre extérieur Harveys
06-13 Berkeley, CA – Théâtre grec
06-14 Berkeley, CA – Théâtre grec
06-17 San Diego, Californie – Pechanga Arena
06-18 Los Angeles, Californie – Hollywood Bowl
06-20 Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center
06-21 Glendale, AZ – Aréna Gila River
06-23 Albuquerque, NM – Tingley Arena
06-24 Amarillo, TX – Amarillo Civic Center
06-26 Irving, TX – Le Pavillon @ Toyota Music Factory
06-27 Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
06-28 Southaven, MS – Amphithéâtre BankPlus @ Snowden Grove
06-30 Brandon, MS – Amphithéâtre de Brandon
07-02 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
07-03 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07-05 Virginia Beach, VA – Amphithéâtre de prêts immobiliers pour anciens combattants United
07-07 Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena
07-08 Forest Hills, NY – Stade Forest Hills
07-09 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07-11 Essex Junction, VT – Exposition Champlain Valley
07-12 Bethel Woods, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
.