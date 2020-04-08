Bon souvenir de John Prine par Bon Iver, Bruce Springsteen, Margo Price, Plus

par

Le monde de la musique réagit à la mort de John Prine, décédé aujourd’hui (7 avril) des complications de COVID-19 à l’âge de 73 ans. «La majorité simple de qui je suis en tant que personne, sans parler de musicien, est due à John Prine », a tweeté Justin Vernon de Bon Iver. “Il est mon numéro 1.” Amber Coffman a écrit: «J’ai grandi avec la musique de John Prine – c’était l’une des premières musiques dont je me souviens avoir entendu quand j’étais petit.» Trouvez plus de souvenirs ci-dessous.

“John et moi étions des” New Dylans “ensemble au début des années 70 et il n’était jamais que le plus beau gars du monde”, a écrit Bruce Springsteen. «Un véritable trésor national et un auteur-compositeur pour les âges. Nous envoyons notre amour et nos prières à sa famille. »

John Prine a été hospitalisé avec COVID-19 fin mars. Après son hospitalisation, des artistes comme Adrianne Lenker et Joan Baez ont rendu hommage à Prine avec des reprises de ses chansons.

Lisez la colonne Overtones de Pitchfork «Life, Death, and John Prine».

Cet article a été publié pour la première fois le 7 avril à 22 h 17. Est. Dernière mise à jour le 7 avril à 23h08. Est.

