Bon souvenir de John Prine par Bon Iver, Bruce Springsteen, Margo Price, Plus

Le monde de la musique réagit à la mort de John Prine, décédé aujourd’hui (7 avril) des complications de COVID-19 à l’âge de 73 ans. «La majorité simple de qui je suis en tant que personne, sans parler de musicien, est due à John Prine », a tweeté Justin Vernon de Bon Iver. “Il est mon numéro 1.” Amber Coffman a écrit: «J’ai grandi avec la musique de John Prine – c’était l’une des premières musiques dont je me souviens avoir entendu quand j’étais petit.» Trouvez plus de souvenirs ci-dessous.

“John et moi étions des” New Dylans “ensemble au début des années 70 et il n’était jamais que le plus beau gars du monde”, a écrit Bruce Springsteen. «Un véritable trésor national et un auteur-compositeur pour les âges. Nous envoyons notre amour et nos prières à sa famille. »

John Prine a été hospitalisé avec COVID-19 fin mars. Après son hospitalisation, des artistes comme Adrianne Lenker et Joan Baez ont rendu hommage à Prine avec des reprises de ses chansons.

Lisez la colonne Overtones de Pitchfork «Life, Death, and John Prine».

After having quite possibly the strangest emotional experience of my life voting this morning I pulled into a parking lot to simply breath and cry I saw a man get out of his car nearby

And I thought , god he looks like John Prine.

His hobbled walk, his scarred throat.

1/2 — blobtower (@blobtower) April 8, 2020

The man looked at me and smiled.

I thought to myself

I’m so glad John got better.

– A simple majority of who I am as a person, let alone a musician, is because of John prine.

He is my number 1. I’m very very sad about all this. I feel more Truly blessed than anything for Him — blobtower (@blobtower) April 8, 2020

Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were "New Dylans" together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2020

It hurts so bad to read the news. I am gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine. — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) April 8, 2020

Goddamnit. #RIPJohnPrine

This is awful news — Amber Coffman (@Amber_Coffman) April 8, 2020

I grew up on John Prine’s music- his was some of the first music I remember hearing as a little kid. If you’re not familiar, I highly recommend doing a deep dive. #RIPJohnPrine 💔 https://t.co/pQr36Pn9pe — Amber Coffman (@Amber_Coffman) April 8, 2020

With a heavy heart, but deep love and gratitude for his gift he gave us all- Goodbye, John Prine. https://t.co/kGkNJYl3hI — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 8, 2020

RIP John Prine. The real deal. Great American singer/songwriter that found the heart and humor in even the darkest of human stories through song. Genius. Very heavy loss. — marc maron (@marcmaron) April 8, 2020

better at it than pretty much any of us. decades of service to song. this is a loss with no upside. goodbye John Prine, your voice will live on as long as there's people who need help, which is to say forever. https://t.co/e6GA633ntl — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) April 8, 2020

john prine is as good as it gets. an honor to be alive during his time making work. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) April 8, 2020

Just gutting. No one wrote songs about humankind with more grace and wit. To quote him, "He was in heaven before he died." https://t.co/VPpBn4UJLV — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) April 8, 2020

We love you John. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 8, 2020

John Prine represented everything I love about music. Hard to process. To get to share the Earth with such shining lights is a gift. Rest In Peace — Timothy Showalter (@Strandofoaks) April 8, 2020

A guy who dies in a car crash because his windshield is covered w/ US flag stickers, written 50 years ago, could be from today. RIP John Prine. John Prine – "Your Flag Decal Won't Get You Into Heaven Anymore" (Live) https://t.co/pBm3voouI3 via @YouTube — Carl Newman (@ACNewman) April 8, 2020

Your music meant so much to me…your friendship even more. RIP @JohnPrineMusic pic.twitter.com/jmbaXdENOK — Chris Isaak (@ChrisIsaak) April 8, 2020

Cet article a été publié pour la première fois le 7 avril à 22 h 17. Est. Dernière mise à jour le 7 avril à 23h08. Est.

