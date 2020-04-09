Chynna se souvient de A $ AP Rocky, Vince Staples, Kehlani, Plus

La rappeuse de Philadelphie, Chynna Rogers, est décédée aujourd’hui à l’âge de 25 ans. “Je n’aime pas faire ça quand mes gens partent, mais je pense que tout le monde doit savoir que vous étiez spécial”, a écrit Vince Staples. «Trop spécial pour les mots. Évitez les ennuis lil cuh.
Kehlani a tweeté qu’elle avait parlé pour la dernière fois à Chynna ce matin. “Chynna tu étais putain de frère hilarant”, écrit-elle. «Aujourd’hui était notre dernier échange de blagues et celles qui me manqueront le plus. je ne peux pas croire que je sais comment. je t’aime. tellement beaucoup. mon cœur est officiellement glacé. “
A $ AP Rocky a partagé sa photo dans son histoire Instagram, ajoutant “repos en paix bébé fille.” Trouvez des hommages d’A-Trak, Hudson Mohawke, Saba, Tierra Whack et plus encore ci-dessous.
Lisez le profil 2018 de Pitchfork sur Chynna.
REST EASY CHYNNA. WE GON MISS U SIS. ❤️👼 pic.twitter.com/xcFdnhs030
— A$AP MOB (@ASAPMOB) April 9, 2020
na no fucking way
we were talking this MORNING!!!!
no fucking WAY
MY LOVE
my heart is big broke
i love you chy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i love you man
fuck this!!!
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 9, 2020
chynna you were fuckin hilarious bro… today was our last exchange of jokes & those i will miss the most. i can’t believe it idk how to
i love you. so very much.
my heart is officially iced.
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 9, 2020
RIP Chynna then :/// fucking tragedy, literally just saw her recently, fuck man
— Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo) April 9, 2020
I can’t believe this 💔💔💔💔💔😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥 not chynna not my little sis
— Knowledge Of Selfie (@atrak) April 9, 2020
we can’t even go to funerals.
— Tierra Whack (@TierraWhack) April 9, 2020
i love u, Chynna 🖤🦇
forever, my rap game Laura Croft pic.twitter.com/6RG0V7SRGj
— LOWKEY SUPERSTAR (@KARIFAUX) April 9, 2020
Rest in Peace Chynna 😔
— father (@father) April 9, 2020
Chynna was SOOO fucking dope man wtf… scary to even have to say RIP
— YBT (@yungbabytate) April 9, 2020
realest person i ever met always gave it to me straight never bullshitted me and was never afraid to put me in check when i needed it i love u chynna til death u were and still are forever so important to so many ppl rip one of my best friends im sick
— nedarb (@NEDARBNAGROM) April 9, 2020