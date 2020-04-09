Chynna se souvient de A $ AP Rocky, Vince Staples, Kehlani, Plus

La rappeuse de Philadelphie, Chynna Rogers, est décédée aujourd’hui à l’âge de 25 ans. “Je n’aime pas faire ça quand mes gens partent, mais je pense que tout le monde doit savoir que vous étiez spécial”, a écrit Vince Staples. «Trop spécial pour les mots. Évitez les ennuis lil cuh.

Kehlani a tweeté qu’elle avait parlé pour la dernière fois à Chynna ce matin. “Chynna tu étais putain de frère hilarant”, écrit-elle. «Aujourd’hui était notre dernier échange de blagues et celles qui me manqueront le plus. je ne peux pas croire que je sais comment. je t’aime. tellement beaucoup. mon cœur est officiellement glacé. “

A $ AP Rocky a partagé sa photo dans son histoire Instagram, ajoutant “repos en paix bébé fille.” Trouvez des hommages d’A-Trak, Hudson Mohawke, Saba, Tierra Whack et plus encore ci-dessous.

Lisez le profil 2018 de Pitchfork sur Chynna.

MY LOVE my heart is big broke i love you chy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i love you man

we were talking this MORNING!!!! no fucking WAY

chynna you were fuckin hilarious bro… today was our last exchange of jokes & those i will miss the most. i can’t believe it idk how to

i love you. so very much.

my heart is officially iced.

— Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 9, 2020