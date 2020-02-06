Dead & Company annonce une tournée estivale

Dead & Company – le groupe avec John Mayer et les membres de Grateful Dead – a annoncé une tournée pour l’été 2020. Elle a lieu en juillet et août. Consultez le calendrier du groupe ci-dessous. Achetez vos billets ici. (Pitchfork peut gagner une commission sur les achats effectués via les liens d’affiliation sur notre site.)
Dead & Co. a joué son premier concert ensemble en 2015. Le groupe est actuellement composé de Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer et Bob Weir, avec Oteil Burbridge et Jeff Chimenti.
Lisez l’article de Pitchfork «The Grateful Dead: A Guide to their Essential Live Songs», ainsi que la critique du dimanche de John Mayer’s Room for Squares.
Dead & Company:
05-02 La Nouvelle-Orléans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
07-10 Boulder, CO – Folsom Field
07-11 Boulder CO, Folsom Field
07-13 Maryland Heights, MO – Amphithéâtre du Casino Hollywood
07-15 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Centre
07-17Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
07-18 Raleigh, Caroline du Nord – Coastal Credit Union Music Park à Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
07-20 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
07-22 Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
07-24 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
07-25 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
07-27 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
07-29 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
08-01 East Rutherford, NJ – Stade MetLife
08-03 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
08-05 Bristow, Virginie – Jiffy Lube en direct
08-07 Boston, MA – Fenway Park
08-08 Boston, MA – Fenway Park
