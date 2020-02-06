Dead & Company annonce une tournée estivale

Dead & Company – le groupe avec John Mayer et les membres de Grateful Dead – a annoncé une tournée pour l’été 2020. Elle a lieu en juillet et août. Consultez le calendrier du groupe ci-dessous. Achetez vos billets ici. (Pitchfork peut gagner une commission sur les achats effectués via les liens d’affiliation sur notre site.)

Dead & Co. a joué son premier concert ensemble en 2015. Le groupe est actuellement composé de Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer et Bob Weir, avec Oteil Burbridge et Jeff Chimenti.

Dead & Company:

05-02 La Nouvelle-Orléans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

07-10 Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

07-11 Boulder CO, Folsom Field

07-13 Maryland Heights, MO – Amphithéâtre du Casino Hollywood

07-15 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Centre

07-17Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

07-18 Raleigh, Caroline du Nord – Coastal Credit Union Music Park à Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

07-20 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

07-22 Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

07-24 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

07-25 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

07-27 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

07-29 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

08-01 East Rutherford, NJ – Stade MetLife

08-03 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08-05 Bristow, Virginie – Jiffy Lube en direct

08-07 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

08-08 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

