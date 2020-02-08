Écoutez la nouvelle chanson de Swae Lee «Back 2 Back Maybach»

Swae Lee a partagé une nouvelle chanson. Il s’appelle «Back 2 Back Maybach» et il a été réalisé en collaboration avec D_JAy Sremm et produit par JAXX. Écoutez-le ci-dessous.

En août de l’année dernière, Swae Lee s’est associé à Drake pour leur single «Won’t Be Late». Lee est actuellement en tournée massive avec Post Malone. Leur morceau collaboratif «Sunflower» est sorti en 2018. La chanson est apparue dans le film d’animation Marvel Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Dropped this Song on SoundCloud 👨🏽‍💻👨🏽‍💻 pic.twitter.com/1Cqd0l0hD8 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) February 7, 2020

