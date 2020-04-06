Écoutez la nouvelle chanson des Strokes «Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus»

The Strokes ont partagé une nouvelle chanson intitulée “Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus”. Découvrez-le ci-dessous. L’album produit par Rick Rubin, The New Abnormal, est sorti vendredi.

L’art rétro du single a été créé par Tina Ibañez et illustré par Liquid Pink. The Strokes partageait auparavant «Bad Decisions», «At the Door», «Ode to the Mets» et «The Adults Are Talking» du nouveau disque.

Rendez-vous sur le terrain pour lire «Le malaise urbain des accidents vasculaires cérébraux est-ce ça, 15 ans après».

