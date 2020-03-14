Genesis P-Orridge se souvient de Cold Cave, Machinedrum, Matmos ’Drew Daniel, etc.

Genesis Breyer P-Orridge est décédée ce matin (14 mars) après une bataille contre la leucémie myélomonocytaire chronique diagnostiquée pour la première fois en 2017. P-Orridge avait 70 ans.

Collaborateurs, labels et amis de l’icône d’avant-garde et membre fondateur des groupes expérimentaux cultes Throbbing Gristle et Psychic TV ont publié des souvenirs et des condoléances sur les réseaux sociaux. Découvrez les réactions de Drew Daniel de Matmos, Travis Stewart de Machinedrum, Wesley Eisold de Cold Cave, Robin Rimbaud de Scanner, Ryan Martin, co-fondateur de Dais Records, et plus encore.

Les filles de P-Orridge, Caresse et Genesse, ont fait la déclaration suivante à Pitchfork:

Chers amis, famille et sympathisants,

C’est avec un cœur très lourd que nous annonçons le décès de notre

père bien-aimé, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge.

Il luttait contre la leucémie depuis deux ans et demi et a abandonné

il / r corps tôt ce matin, samedi 14 mars 2020.

Il sera mis au repos avec son autre moitié, Jaqueline «Lady Jaye»

Breyer qui nous a quittés en 2007, où ils seront réunis. Je vous remercie

pour votre amour et votre soutien et pour le respect de notre vie privée telle que nous sommes

le deuil.

Caresse et Genesse P-Orridge

Lisez la transcription de l’interview de Pitchfork In Sight Out avec Genesis P-Orridge.

It is shocking and uncanny to read that Genesis Breyer P-Orridge is gone, even as I knew it was coming. I have complicated and mixed feelings about their actions and legacy but absolute and deep gratitude for their musical work and artistic example. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/5E0p8kk3Jg — DREW DANIEL (@DDDrewDaniel) March 14, 2020

RIP Genesis P Orridge. A true innovator and experimental music pioneer. — Machinedrum (@Machine_Drum) March 14, 2020

Goodbye my friend. There will never be another. Thank you for your beauty, guidance, I’m at a loss for words. Genesis Breyer P-Orridge. Viva. pic.twitter.com/m1iBp6GtLf — COLD CAVE (@ColdCave23) March 14, 2020

Farewell to Genesis P-Orridge, a controversial and troubling figure for some, an inspiration and icon for others. For me, s/he was part of my musical and cultural upbringing and will certainly miss his/her presence — Robin Rimbaud – Scanner (@robinrimbaud) March 14, 2020

Rest in peace Genesis. For Dais, you really were the start of it all. Friend, inspiration, and legend. Love you forever. — Dais Records (@daisrecords) March 14, 2020

RIP Genesis P-Orridge. This statement was released by Gen's daughters and was posted to Facebook about 15 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/pQ7Iu31UHY — Richard Metzger (@RichardMetzger) March 14, 2020

Strange emotions on this news. The music that Genesis was a part of changed my life, yet when people with a legacy of abuse pass on it is impossible not to think of that too, no matter how incredible their artistic work. And nor should it be ignored. https://t.co/CRk7PCL0xI — Luke Turner (@LukeTurnerEsq) March 14, 2020

just saw Genesis P-Orridge passed away. they have an incredible body of work in many disciplines but to me particularly their book The Psychick Bible is so important and got me through a tough time in my life. highly recommended for those interested in occult philosophy. RIP pic.twitter.com/jruRbZ4cZ6 — ASH NERVE (@ASHNERVE) March 14, 2020

Genesis P-Orridge made the avant -guarde look like a kindergarten. Experimenting with every thing that could be experimented with….Magik Music. Made. Consciousness raised along with the roof. Long live the outsiders & those who question everything. RIP pic.twitter.com/TDculxbdso — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) March 14, 2020

Genesis, please say hi to Jackie for all of us! We will miss you. xoxoxo — douglas rushkoff (@rushkoff) March 14, 2020

Sending maximum love out there to my dear friend Genesis Breyer P-Orridge who has passed onward … RIP. I had the good fortune to come to know Gen in these past few years after curating h/er Loyalty Does Not End… https://t.co/gRtjYmOMkM — lawrence english (@room40speaks) March 14, 2020

RIP Genesis Breyer P-Orridge. @GenesisBPO Grateful we were able to work together in a small capacity on the Psychic TV reissues. Photo by Philomena from Slash Vol 2 No 8, September 1979 pic.twitter.com/TS4j9QbUpU — Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) March 14, 2020

very very sad to say RIP Genesis P Orridge. <3 no words. pic.twitter.com/H8nZakI97U — cEvin Key (@cEvinKey) March 14, 2020

.