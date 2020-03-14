Genesis P-Orridge se souvient de Cold Cave, Machinedrum, Matmos ’Drew Daniel, etc.

Par
Breaking News
-

Genesis Breyer P-Orridge est décédée ce matin (14 mars) après une bataille contre la leucémie myélomonocytaire chronique diagnostiquée pour la première fois en 2017. P-Orridge avait 70 ans.

Collaborateurs, labels et amis de l’icône d’avant-garde et membre fondateur des groupes expérimentaux cultes Throbbing Gristle et Psychic TV ont publié des souvenirs et des condoléances sur les réseaux sociaux. Découvrez les réactions de Drew Daniel de Matmos, Travis Stewart de Machinedrum, Wesley Eisold de Cold Cave, Robin Rimbaud de Scanner, Ryan Martin, co-fondateur de Dais Records, et plus encore.

Les filles de P-Orridge, Caresse et Genesse, ont fait la déclaration suivante à Pitchfork:

Chers amis, famille et sympathisants,

C’est avec un cœur très lourd que nous annonçons le décès de notre
père bien-aimé, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge.

Il luttait contre la leucémie depuis deux ans et demi et a abandonné
il / r corps tôt ce matin, samedi 14 mars 2020.

Il sera mis au repos avec son autre moitié, Jaqueline «Lady Jaye»
Breyer qui nous a quittés en 2007, où ils seront réunis. Je vous remercie
pour votre amour et votre soutien et pour le respect de notre vie privée telle que nous sommes
le deuil.

Caresse et Genesse P-Orridge

Lisez la transcription de l’interview de Pitchfork In Sight Out avec Genesis P-Orridge.

.