La tournée nationale de l’été 2020

Le National a ajouté des dates nord-américaines à sa tournée mondiale en 2020. Après avoir fait des apparitions au Japon, en Océanie et en Europe, The National se rendra à Shelburne, au Vermont et se frayera un chemin à travers le Canada et le nord-est des États-Unis. Sharon Van Etten, Lucy Dacus et Julia Jacklin se joindront à certains arrêts. Achetez vos billets ici. (Pitchfork peut gagner une commission sur les achats effectués via les liens d’affiliation sur notre site.)

Le dernier album du National, I Am Easy to Find, est sorti en 2019. Lisez le reportage «The National Break Down Every Song on Their New Album, I Am Easy to Find».

Le National:

03-17 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity *

03-18 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity *

03-21 Perth, Australie – Freemantle Arts Centre *

03-22 Perth, Australie – Freemantle Arts Centre *

03-24 Sydney, Australie – ICC *

03-25 Sydney, Australie – ICC *

03-27 Brisbane, Australie – Fortitude Music Hall *

03-28 Brisbane, Australie – Fortitude Music Hall *

03-30 Melbourne, Australie – Palais Theatre *

03-31 Melbourne, Australie – Palais Theatre *

04-01 Melbourne, Australie – Palais Theatre *

04-03 Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande – ASB Aotea Centre *

04-04 Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande – ASB Aotea Centre *

05-08 Cincinnati, OH – Retrouvailles

05-09 Cincinnati, OH – Retrouvailles

29-05-31 Kværndrup, Danemark – Château d’Egeskov (Heartland Festival)

05-30 Stockholm, Suède – Skansen

06-01 Londres, Angleterre – O2 Academy Brixton

06-02 Londres, Angleterre – O2 Academy Brixton

06-04-07 Barcelone, Espagne – Primavera Sound

06-06 Belfast, Irlande du Nord – Botanic Gardens

06-07 Limerick, Irlande – The Docklands Festival

06-08 Cork, Irlande – Live at The Marquee

06-10 Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

06-11 Neuchâtel, Suisse – Festi’neuch

06-12 Hilvarenbeek, Pays-Bas – Secret le mieux gardé

06-14 Athènes, Grèce – Complexe Olympique d’Athènes (AthensRocks)

06-21 Lisbonne, Portugal – Palco Mundo (Rock in Rio)

07-15 Shelburne, Vermont – Le vert au musée Shelburne ~

07-17 Ottawa, Ontario – Ottawa Bluesfest

07-20 Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field ~

07-21 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Théâtre Burton Cummings ~

07-23 Edmonton, Alberta – Edmonton Convention Centre ~

07-25 Missoula, MT – Amphithéâtre KettleHouse ~

07-26 Boise, ID – Champ de proscription au Jardin botanique de l’Idaho ~

07-29 Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Center for Performing Arts +

07-30 New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl%

07-31 Bethléem, Pennsylvanie – Musikfest +

08-01 Cooperstown, NY – Brasserie Ommegang +

* avec Phoebe Bridgers

~ avec Lucy Dacus

+ avec Julia Jacklin

% avec Sharon Van Etten

.