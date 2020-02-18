La tournée nationale de l’été 2020

Le National a ajouté des dates nord-américaines à sa tournée mondiale en 2020. Après avoir fait des apparitions au Japon, en Océanie et en Europe, The National se rendra à Shelburne, au Vermont et se frayera un chemin à travers le Canada et le nord-est des États-Unis. Sharon Van Etten, Lucy Dacus et Julia Jacklin se joindront à certains arrêts. Achetez vos billets ici. (Pitchfork peut gagner une commission sur les achats effectués via les liens d’affiliation sur notre site.)
Le dernier album du National, I Am Easy to Find, est sorti en 2019. Lisez le reportage «The National Break Down Every Song on Their New Album, I Am Easy to Find».
Le National:
03-17 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity *
03-18 Tokyo, Japon – Zepp DiverCity *
03-21 Perth, Australie – Freemantle Arts Centre *
03-22 Perth, Australie – Freemantle Arts Centre *
03-24 Sydney, Australie – ICC *
03-25 Sydney, Australie – ICC *
03-27 Brisbane, Australie – Fortitude Music Hall *
03-28 Brisbane, Australie – Fortitude Music Hall *
03-30 Melbourne, Australie – Palais Theatre *
03-31 Melbourne, Australie – Palais Theatre *
04-01 Melbourne, Australie – Palais Theatre *
04-03 Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande – ASB Aotea Centre *
04-04 Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande – ASB Aotea Centre *
05-08 Cincinnati, OH – Retrouvailles
05-09 Cincinnati, OH – Retrouvailles
29-05-31 Kværndrup, Danemark – Château d’Egeskov (Heartland Festival)
05-30 Stockholm, Suède – Skansen
06-01 Londres, Angleterre – O2 Academy Brixton
06-02 Londres, Angleterre – O2 Academy Brixton
06-04-07 Barcelone, Espagne – Primavera Sound
06-06 Belfast, Irlande du Nord – Botanic Gardens
06-07 Limerick, Irlande – The Docklands Festival
06-08 Cork, Irlande – Live at The Marquee
06-10 Paris, France – Salle Pleyel
06-11 Neuchâtel, Suisse – Festi’neuch
06-12 Hilvarenbeek, Pays-Bas – Secret le mieux gardé
06-14 Athènes, Grèce – Complexe Olympique d’Athènes (AthensRocks)
06-21 Lisbonne, Portugal – Palco Mundo (Rock in Rio)
07-15 Shelburne, Vermont – Le vert au musée Shelburne ~
07-17 Ottawa, Ontario – Ottawa Bluesfest
07-20 Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field ~
07-21 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Théâtre Burton Cummings ~
07-23 Edmonton, Alberta – Edmonton Convention Centre ~
07-25 Missoula, MT – Amphithéâtre KettleHouse ~
07-26 Boise, ID – Champ de proscription au Jardin botanique de l’Idaho ~
07-29 Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap Center for Performing Arts +
07-30 New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl%
07-31 Bethléem, Pennsylvanie – Musikfest +
08-01 Cooperstown, NY – Brasserie Ommegang +
* avec Phoebe Bridgers
~ avec Lucy Dacus
+ avec Julia Jacklin
% avec Sharon Van Etten
