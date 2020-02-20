Pop Smoke Remembered par Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, Freddie Gibbs, Quavo, etc.

Pop Smoke a été tué ce matin (19 février) lors d’une invasion de domicile dans sa maison des Hollywood Hills. Des artistes du hip-hop / rap et au-delà ont répondu à la nouvelle de la mort du rappeur canarsie. Trouvez les réactions de Nicki Minaj, Drake, Questlove, Chance the Rapper, Freddie Gibbs, Justine Skye, Quavo, Nas, Travis Scott, et plus encore ci-dessous.

Pop Smoke a éclaté en 2019 avec «Welcome to the Party». Il a suivi le single – qui a été remixé officiellement par Nicki Minaj et Skepta – avec Meet the Woo. Ce mois-ci, il a publié Meet the Woo Vol. 2.

Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020

We was in the lab last night comparing Pop Smoke to 50 when he came out. #RIP 🙏🏿 — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) February 19, 2020

Dude.. Pop Smokes last tweet was 2 hours ago and now everyone’s saying RIP… smh 💔 — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 19, 2020

RIP pop smoke. Another life cut down far too soon🙏🏾💙 — Caleb (@CalebGiles_) February 19, 2020

damn i meant to block someone n that shit deleteddddddddd rest up pop smoke!! 20 years old, hella sweet FREAKISHLY talented. shit sick out here. prayers to his family forreal — Kehlani (@Kehlani) February 19, 2020

Drake via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/XdptRhAZXF — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 20, 2020

Travis Scott played a new Pop Smoke snippet on IG 💫💫 pic.twitter.com/Y6NaH82nww — 🎪 (@RodeoTheAlbum) February 19, 2020

Chargement

Chargement

Chargement

Chargement

Chargement

Chargement

Chargement

Chargement

Chargement

Chargement

Chargement

Chargement

Chargement

Chargement

.