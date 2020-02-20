Pop Smoke Remembered par Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, Freddie Gibbs, Quavo, etc.

Pop Smoke a été tué ce matin (19 février) lors d’une invasion de domicile dans sa maison des Hollywood Hills. Des artistes du hip-hop / rap et au-delà ont répondu à la nouvelle de la mort du rappeur canarsie. Trouvez les réactions de Nicki Minaj, Drake, Questlove, Chance the Rapper, Freddie Gibbs, Justine Skye, Quavo, Nas, Travis Scott, et plus encore ci-dessous.

Pop Smoke a éclaté en 2019 avec «Welcome to the Party». Il a suivi le single – qui a été remixé officiellement par Nicki Minaj et Skepta – avec Meet the Woo. Ce mois-ci, il a publié Meet the Woo Vol. 2.

