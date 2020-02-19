‘The Bachelor’ continue de mener la montée de ‘America’s Got Talent’ et ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

«Le baccalauréat»
Adultes de 18 à 49 ans
ABC: 1,5 / 7
NBC: 1/5
FOX: 0,9 / 4
CBS: 0,6 / 3
Le CW: 0,2 / 1
ABC
08h00 – «Le baccalauréat» (20 h à 22 h): 6 590 000 [1,8/9] (1er)
10h00 – «Le bon docteur»: 5 200 000 [0,9/5] (1er)
NBC
08 h 00 – «America’s Got Talent: The Champions» (20 h à 22 h) (finale): 7 570 000 [1,2/5] (2e)
10h00 – «Manifeste»: 3 780 000 [0,7/4] (2e)
Renard
08h00 – «9-1-1: Lone Star»: 6 680 000 [1,2/5] (2e)
09h00 – «Fils prodigue»: 3 580 000 [0,7/3] (3e)
CBS
08h00 – «Le quartier» (R): 6 440 000 [0,9/4] (4e)
8 h 30 – «Bob Hearts Abishola» (R): 6 060 000 [0,7/3] (4e)
09h00 – «All Rise»: 5 320 000 [0,6/3] (4e)
10h00 – «Bull»: 6 230 000 [0,6/3] (3e)
Le CW
08h00 – «All American»: 760 000 [0,3/1] (5e)
09h00 – «Black Lightning» (R): 365 000 [0,1/1] (5e)
