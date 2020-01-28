‘The Bachelor’ et ‘The Good Doctor’ mènent ABC malgré ses légères chutes

«Le bon docteur»
Adultes de 18 à 49 ans
ABC: 1,3 / 6
NBC: 1/5
FOX: 0,8 / 4
CBS: 0,6 / 3
Le CW: 0,2 / 1
ABC
08h00 – «Le baccalauréat» (20 h à 22 h): 5 980 000 [1,6/7] (1er)
10h00 – «Le bon docteur»: 5 650 000 [0,8/4] (1er)
NBC
08h00 – «America’s Got Talent: The Champions» (20 h à 22 h): 7 320 000 [1,1/6] (2e)
10h00 – «Manifeste»: 3 740 000 [0,6/4] (2e)
Renard
08h00 – «9-1-1: Lone Star»: 5 520 000 [1/5] (3e)
09h00 – «Fils prodigue»: 3 170 000 [0,6/3] (3e)
CBS
08h00 – «Le quartier» (R): 5 430 000 [0,8/4] (4e)
08h30 – «Bob Hearts Abishola» (R): 4 640 000 [0,6/3] (4e)
09h00 – «Undercover Boss»: 3 420 000 [0,6/3] (3e)
10h00 – «Bull» (R): 3 670 000 [0,5/3] (3e)
Le CW
08h00 – «All American»: 680 000 [0,2/1] (5e)
09h00 – «Black Lightning»: 670 000 [0,2/1] (5e)
