‘The Masked Singer’ balaye Fox et ‘LEGO Masters’ signe une bonne première ci-dessous

‘LEGO Masters’ signe une bonne première Fox
Adultes de 18 à 49 ans
FOX: 1,8 / 9
NBC: 1.1 / 5
ABC: 1,0 / 5
CBS: 0,6 / 3
Le CW: 0,2 / 1
Renard
08h00 – «Le chanteur masqué»: 7 250 000 [2,0/10] (1er)
09h00 – ‘LEGO Masters’ (création): 5 110 000 [1,6/8] (1er)
09:30 – ‘Outmatched’ (R): 1.430.000 [0,3/2] (5e)
NBC
08h00 – «Chicago Med»: 8 470 000 [1,1/6] (3e)
09h00 – «Chicago Fire»: 8 200 000 [1,1/5] (3e)
10h00 – «Chicago P.D.»: 7 360 000 [1,1/6] (1er)
ABC
08h00 – «Le baccalauréat»: 5 650 000 [1,4/7] (2e)
09h00 – «Le baccalauréat»: 4 830 000 [1,2/6] (2e)
10h00 – «Stumptown»: 2 110 000 [0,4/2] (3e)
CBS
08h00 – «Survivant à 40 ans»: 4 200 000 [0,6/3] (4e)
09h00 – «Criminal Minds»: 4 350 000 [0,6/3] (4e)
10h00 – «Criminal Minds»: 3 670 000 [0,5/3] (2e)
Le CW
08h00 – «Riverdale»: 758 000 [0,2/1] (5e)
09h00 – «Nancy Drew»: 652 000 [0,1/1] (6e)
