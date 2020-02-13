‘The Masked Singer’ gagne dans une bataille serrée avec ‘Survivor: Winners at War’

«Le chanteur masqué»
Adultes de 18 à 49 ans
FOX: 1,5 / 8
NBC: 1.1 / 6
CBS: 1.1 / 6
ABC: 0,6 / 3
Le CW: 0,1 / 1
Renard
08h00 – «Le chanteur masqué»: 6 630 000 [1,8/9] (1er)
09h00 – ‘LEGO Masters’: 3 590 000 [1,2/6] (2e)
NBC
08h00 – «Chicago Med»: 8 130 000 [1,1/6] (3e)
09h00 – «Chicago Fire»: 8 230 000 [1,1/5] (3e)
10h00 – «Chicago P.D.»: 6 970 000 [1,1/6] (1er)
ABC
08h00 – «Les Goldbergs»: 3 880 000 [0,8/4] (4e)
08h30 – «scolarisés»: 2 890 000 [0,7/3] (4e)
09h00 – «Famille moderne»: 3 740 000 [0,9/4] (4e)
9 h 30 – «Parents célibataires»: 2 470 000 [0,6/3] (4e)
10h00 – «Stumptown»: 2 620 000 [0,4/2] (3e)
CBS
08h00 – «Survivor: Winners at War» (20h-22h) (création): 6,6800,000 [1,3/6] (2e)
10h00 – «Criminal Minds»: 3 940 000 [0,7/4] (2e)
Le CW
08h00 – «Riverdale»: 680 000 [0,2/1] (5e)
09h00 – «Katy Keene»: 314 000 [0,1/0] (4e)
.