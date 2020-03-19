‘The Masked Singer’ perpétue son leadership malgré la montée du reste des chaînes

«Le chanteur masqué»
Adultes de 18 à 49 ans
FOX: 1,7 / 8
NBC: 1,3 / 6
CBS: 1.0 / 5
ABC: 0,7 / 3
Le CW: 0,2 / 1
Renard
08h00 – «Le chanteur masqué»: 7 850 000 [2,2/10] (1er)
09h00 – ‘LEGO Masters’: 3 840 000 [1,2/6] (2e)
NBC
08h00 – «Chicago Med»: 9 120 000 [1,3/6] (3e)
09h00 – «Chicago Fire»: 8 900 000 [1,3/6] (1er)
10h00 – «Chicago PD»: 7 560 000 [1,2/6] (1er)
CBS
08h00 – «Survivant»: 7 700 000 [1,5/8] (2e)
09h00 – «SEAL Team»: 5 010 000 [0,8/3] (4e)
10h00 – “ S.W.A.T. ”: 4 090 000 [0,6/3] (2e)
ABC
08h00 – «Les Goldbergs»: 4 940 000 [1,1/5] (4e)
08h30 – «scolarisés»: 3 200 000 [0,8/4] (4e)
09h00 – «Grown-ish»: 4 300 000 [0,9/4] (3e)
09h30 – «black-ish»: 3 180 000 [0,6/3] (4e)
10h00 – «Stumptown»: 2 700 000 [0,5/3] (3e)
Le CW
08h00 – «Penn & Teller: Fool Us» (R): 1,050,000 [0,2/1] (5e)
09:00 – ‘De quelle ligne s’agit-il de toute façon?’ (R): 871 000 [0,2/1] (5e)
