Tous les lauréats des Oscars, Oscar 2020

Cette année, l’Académie des Arts et de la Cinématographie des États-Unis n’a rien eu de facile à livrer les Oscars. Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Il était une fois à Hollywood et Parasite Ce sont les histoires qui ont concouru pour les grands prix cette année et voici la liste des gagnants.
Acteur secondaire:
Film d’animation:
Comment dresser votre dragon: le monde caché, Dean DeBlois
J’ai perdu mon corps, Jeremy Clapin
Klaus, Sergio Pablos
Lien manquant, Chris Butler
Toy Story 4, Josh Cooley
Court métrage d’animation:
Dcera, Daria Kashcheeva
Amour de cheveux, Matthew A. Cherry
Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan
Mémorable, Bruno Collet
Soeur, Siqi Song
Script original:
Couteaux dehors, Rian Johnson
Histoire de mariage, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes et Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Il était une fois à Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han
Script adapté:
L’Irlandais, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton et Andrew Lanham
Petites femmes, Greta Gerwig
Les deux papes, Anthony McCarten
Meilleur court métrage:
Confrérie, Meryam Joobeur
Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat
La fenêtre des voisins, Marshall Curry
Saria, Bryan Buckley
À sœur, Delphine Girard
Actrice de soutien:
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, histoire de mariage
Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, petites femmes
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Conception de la production:
L’Irlandais, Bob Shaw et Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent et Nora Sopkova
1917, Dennis Gassner et Lee Sandales
Il était une fois à Hollywood, Barbara Ling et Nancy Haigh
Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun et Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram et Cho Hee
Conception des costumes:
L’Irlandais, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Petites femmes, Jacqueline Durran
Il était une fois à Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Meilleur documentaire:
Usine américaine, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar
La grotte, Feras Fayyad
The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa
Pour Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Meilleur court métrage documentaire
Apprendre à faire de la planche à roulettes dans une zone de guerre (si vous êtes une fille)
En l’absence
La vie me dépasse
Superman de Saint-Louis
Marcher, courir, Cha-Cha
Montage sonore:
Ford contre Ferrari, Don Sylvester
Joker, Alan Robert Murray
1917, Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate
Il était une fois à Hollywood, Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Matthew Wood, David Acord
Mixage sonore:
Ad astra
Ford contre Ferrari
Joker
1917
Il était une fois à Hollywood
Photographie:
L’Irlandais, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
Le phare, Jarin Blaschke
1917, Roger Deakins
Il était une fois à Hollywood, Robert Richardson
Effets visuels:
Avengers: Fin de partie
L’Irlandais
1917
Le roi lion
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Maquillage et coiffure:
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maléfique: Maîtresse du mal
1917
Meilleur film international:
Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Les Misérables, Ladj Ly
Douleur et gloire, Pedro Almodovar
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho
Musique originale:
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Petites femmes, Alexandre Desplat
Histoire de mariage, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams * The King, Nicholas Britell
Chanson originale:
Je ne peux pas te laisser te jeter, Toy Story 4
Je vais encore m’aimer, Rocketman
Je suis avec toi, percée
Dans l’inconnu, Frozen 2
Debout, Harriet
Réalisateur:
Martin Scorsese, l’Irlandais
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Il était une fois à Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Acteur principal:
Antonio Banderas, douleur et gloire
Leonardo DiCaprio, Il était une fois à Hollywood
Adam Driver, histoire de mariage
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, Les deux papes
Actrice principale:
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, histoire de mariage
Saoirse Ronan, Petites femmes
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Meilleur film:
