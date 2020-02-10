Tous les lauréats des Oscars, Oscar 2020

Cette année, l’Académie des Arts et de la Cinématographie des États-Unis n’a rien eu de facile à livrer les Oscars. Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Il était une fois à Hollywood et Parasite Ce sont les histoires qui ont concouru pour les grands prix cette année et voici la liste des gagnants.

Acteur secondaire:

Film d’animation:

Comment dresser votre dragon: le monde caché, Dean DeBlois

J’ai perdu mon corps, Jeremy Clapin

Klaus, Sergio Pablos

Lien manquant, Chris Butler

Toy Story 4, Josh Cooley

Court métrage d’animation:

Dcera, Daria Kashcheeva

Amour de cheveux, Matthew A. Cherry

Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan

Mémorable, Bruno Collet

Soeur, Siqi Song

Script original:

Couteaux dehors, Rian Johnson

Histoire de mariage, Noah Baumbach

1917, Sam Mendes et Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Il était une fois à Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Script adapté:

L’Irlandais, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton et Andrew Lanham

Petites femmes, Greta Gerwig

Les deux papes, Anthony McCarten

Meilleur court métrage:

Confrérie, Meryam Joobeur

Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat

La fenêtre des voisins, Marshall Curry

Saria, Bryan Buckley

À sœur, Delphine Girard

Actrice de soutien:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, histoire de mariage

Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, petites femmes

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Conception de la production:

L’Irlandais, Bob Shaw et Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent et Nora Sopkova

1917, Dennis Gassner et Lee Sandales

Il était une fois à Hollywood, Barbara Ling et Nancy Haigh

Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun et Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram et Cho Hee

Conception des costumes:

L’Irlandais, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Petites femmes, Jacqueline Durran

Il était une fois à Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Meilleur documentaire:

Usine américaine, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar

La grotte, Feras Fayyad

The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa

Pour Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Meilleur court métrage documentaire

Apprendre à faire de la planche à roulettes dans une zone de guerre (si vous êtes une fille)

En l’absence

La vie me dépasse

Superman de Saint-Louis

Marcher, courir, Cha-Cha

Montage sonore:

Ford contre Ferrari, Don Sylvester

Joker, Alan Robert Murray

1917, Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate

Il était une fois à Hollywood, Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Matthew Wood, David Acord

Mixage sonore:

Ad astra

Ford contre Ferrari

Joker

1917

Il était une fois à Hollywood

Photographie:

L’Irlandais, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

Le phare, Jarin Blaschke

1917, Roger Deakins

Il était une fois à Hollywood, Robert Richardson

Effets visuels:

Avengers: Fin de partie

L’Irlandais

1917

Le roi lion

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Maquillage et coiffure:

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maléfique: Maîtresse du mal

1917

Meilleur film international:

Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa

Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Les Misérables, Ladj Ly

Douleur et gloire, Pedro Almodovar

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Musique originale:

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Petites femmes, Alexandre Desplat

Histoire de mariage, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams * The King, Nicholas Britell

Chanson originale:

Je ne peux pas te laisser te jeter, Toy Story 4

Je vais encore m’aimer, Rocketman

Je suis avec toi, percée

Dans l’inconnu, Frozen 2

Debout, Harriet

Réalisateur:

Martin Scorsese, l’Irlandais

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Il était une fois à Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Acteur principal:

Antonio Banderas, douleur et gloire

Leonardo DiCaprio, Il était une fois à Hollywood

Adam Driver, histoire de mariage

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, Les deux papes

Actrice principale:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, histoire de mariage

Saoirse Ronan, Petites femmes

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Meilleur film:

.