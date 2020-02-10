Tous les lauréats des Oscars, Oscar 2020

Par
Breaking News
-

Cette année, l’Académie des Arts et de la Cinématographie des États-Unis n’a rien eu de facile à livrer les Oscars. Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Il était une fois à Hollywood et Parasite Ce sont les histoires qui ont concouru pour les grands prix cette année et voici la liste des gagnants.

Acteur secondaire:

Film d’animation:

Comment dresser votre dragon: le monde caché, Dean DeBlois
J’ai perdu mon corps, Jeremy Clapin
Klaus, Sergio Pablos
Lien manquant, Chris Butler
Toy Story 4, Josh Cooley

Court métrage d’animation:

Dcera, Daria Kashcheeva
Amour de cheveux, Matthew A. Cherry
Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan
Mémorable, Bruno Collet
Soeur, Siqi Song

Script original:

Couteaux dehors, Rian Johnson
Histoire de mariage, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes et Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Il était une fois à Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Script adapté:

L’Irlandais, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton et Andrew Lanham
Petites femmes, Greta Gerwig
Les deux papes, Anthony McCarten

Meilleur court métrage:

Confrérie, Meryam Joobeur
Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat
La fenêtre des voisins, Marshall Curry
Saria, Bryan Buckley
À sœur, Delphine Girard

Actrice de soutien:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, histoire de mariage
Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, petites femmes
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Conception de la production:

L’Irlandais, Bob Shaw et Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent et Nora Sopkova
1917, Dennis Gassner et Lee Sandales
Il était une fois à Hollywood, Barbara Ling et Nancy Haigh
Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun et Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram et Cho Hee

Conception des costumes:

L’Irlandais, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Petites femmes, Jacqueline Durran
Il était une fois à Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Meilleur documentaire:

Usine américaine, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar
La grotte, Feras Fayyad
The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa
Pour Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Meilleur court métrage documentaire

Apprendre à faire de la planche à roulettes dans une zone de guerre (si vous êtes une fille)
En l’absence
La vie me dépasse
Superman de Saint-Louis
Marcher, courir, Cha-Cha

Actrice de soutien:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, histoire de mariage
Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, petites femmes
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Montage sonore:

Ford contre Ferrari, Don Sylvester
Joker, Alan Robert Murray
1917, Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate
Il était une fois à Hollywood, Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Matthew Wood, David Acord

Mixage sonore:

Ad astra
Ford contre Ferrari
Joker
1917
Il était une fois à Hollywood

Photographie:

L’Irlandais, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
Le phare, Jarin Blaschke
1917, Roger Deakins
Il était une fois à Hollywood, Robert Richardson

Effets visuels:

Avengers: Fin de partie
L’Irlandais
1917
Le roi lion
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Maquillage et coiffure:

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maléfique: Maîtresse du mal
1917

Meilleur film international:

Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Les Misérables, Ladj Ly
Douleur et gloire, Pedro Almodovar
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Musique originale:

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Petites femmes, Alexandre Desplat
Histoire de mariage, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams * The King, Nicholas Britell

Chanson originale:

Je ne peux pas te laisser te jeter, Toy Story 4
Je vais encore m’aimer, Rocketman
Je suis avec toi, percée
Dans l’inconnu, Frozen 2
Debout, Harriet

Réalisateur:

Martin Scorsese, l’Irlandais
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Il était une fois à Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Acteur principal:

Antonio Banderas, douleur et gloire
Leonardo DiCaprio, Il était une fois à Hollywood
Adam Driver, histoire de mariage
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, Les deux papes

Actrice principale:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, histoire de mariage
Saoirse Ronan, Petites femmes
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy

Meilleur film:

.

ARTICLES CONNEXESPLUS DE L'AUTEUR