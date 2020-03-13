‘Young Sheldon’ bat ‘Station 19’, mais ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ mène à nouveau

Par
Breaking News
-

Grey’s Anatomy

Adultes de 18 à 49 ans

ABC: 1,0 / 5

CBS: 0,7 / 4

Renard: 0,6 / 3

NBC: 0,5 / 3

Le CW: 0,1 / 1

ABC

08h00 – «Station 19»: 6 620 000 [1,1/6] (1er)

09h00 – «Grey’s Anatomy»: 6 290 000 [1,3/6] (1er)

10h00 – «Un million de petites choses»: 3 860 000 [0,7/4] (1er)

CBS

08h00 – «Young Sheldon»: 8 760 000 [1,1/6] (1er)

8 h 30 – «La licorne» (finale): 5 790 000 [0,7/4] (2e)

09h00 – «Maman»: 6 350 000 [0,8/4] (2e)

9 h 30 – «Deuxième acte de Carol» (final): 5 230 000 [0,7/4] (2e)

10h00 – «Tommy»: 4 900 000 [0,6/3] (2e)

Renard

08h00 – «Last Man Standing»: 3 120 000 [0,6/3] (3e)

08:30 – «Outmatched»: 2.090.000 [0,5/3] (4e)

09h00 – «adjoint»: 3 510 000 [0,5/3] (3e)

NBC

08h00 – «Superstore» (R): 2 510 000 [0,5/3] (4e)

08h30 – «Brooklyn Nine-Nine»: 2 270 000 [0,6/3] (3e)

09h00 – «Will & Grace»: 2 310 000 [0,5/3] (4e)

09:30 – «Endetté»: 1.550.000 [0,4/2] (4e)

10h00 – «Law & Order: SVU» (R): 2 390 000 [0,4/2] (4e)

Le CW

08h00 – «Katy Keene»: 601 000 [0,2/1] (5e)

09h00 – «Legs»: 511 000 [0,2/1] (5e)

.