Dylan Sprouse : ses confidences croustillantes sur After 2 !

A little late to the reveal party but I was busy “crunching numbers.” Here’s a reveal video for my character Trevor from After We Collided. Keep posted on @aftermovie and @annatodd for more juicy details soon 👨🏼‍🏫. Excited for you all to see, had a damn good time filming this down in ATL and I really fell into this character. Maybe I should start wearing glasses?