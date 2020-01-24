how to use it to make the shopping list

It is an obvious fact that, the Google smart speaker It is the best smart speaker you can buy today. Yes, it is true that Amazon’s Echo family, with their Alexa voice assistant, is quite complete. But little can be done in terms of usability if compared to Google Assistant. More, knowing the large number of tricks you can do to get the most out of it.

Yes, it is true that Google’s smart speaker has some really fun features. And it is also true that there are a few curious tricks you can do with your Google Home. But, what is clear is that this smart speaker can be done in one of the most useful tools for your day to day.

Yes, your Google Home can help you make the shopping list

One of the benefits that has the intelligent speaker of the giant based in Mountain View, is the large number of features and tools that it has to make our lives easier. Not to mention the large number of voice orders that Google Assistant is able to understand. You can even use the Google Home To make the shopping list quickly and easily!

All you have to do is use the voice command «Ok Google, add milk (for example) to my shopping list«. In this way, you can add different foods, or any product you need, to your shopping list. The system is really comfortable. In addition, considering that their microphones listen to you from any point, it is ideal to go looking in the kitchen what you need.

When you’re done, all you’ll need is your mobile phone. More than anything because, through the Home application, you can directly access your shopping list. To do this, you just have to access the app, press the three stripes icon, open the menu and Choose the option Shopping list.

From there, you will access an application very similar to Google Keep, where you can see online all the products that you have previously collected. As you can see, the process is really simple and useful. So, start taking advantage of one of the best tricks for Google Home. It is much more useful than you think!