OPPO Reno2 and Reno2 Z, this is how its stabilization works when recording video

Currently youtubers do their work both in studios and outside these, and in the latter case when it is appreciated that the phones offer adequate quality when it comes to obtaining quality video. And, something essential for this, is to have a good stabilization that prevents sudden and unwanted movements appear in the recordings leaving them with a quality that, at least is questionable. And a tool that should not be ignored for not having to load with a reflex camera from one place to another are the OPPO devices we are talking about.

In dimensions of about 160 x 74.3 x 9.5 millimeters and a weight below 190 grams, the OPPO Reno2 and Reno2 Z have four sensors in the main camera, which is the one that will be used regularly to record videos for YouTube (but do not forget that the front panel integrated in a 16 Mpx retractable module is not bad at all). the merger of these elements, results in very good results in all kinds of situations and, in addition, with a amazing stability in many cases. These are the components that make up each of the two smartphones we are talking about:

OPPO Reno2

Main: 48 MPx Sony IMX586, F: 1.7, 26mm, PDAF and OIS

Telephoto: 13 MPx, F: 2.4, and PDAF

Wide angle: 8 MPx and F: 2.2

Black and white: 2 MPx and F: 2.4

OPPO Reno2 Z

Main: 48 MPx Sony IMX586, F: 1.7 and PDAF

Wide angle: 8 MPx and F: 2.2

Black and white: 2 MPx and F: 2.4, 1/5 ″, 1.75µm

Depth: 2 MPx and F: 2.4

The key in the videos that are made with the OPPO Reno2

It should be noted that, for everything that has to do with the photography of the terminals that are a good help for those who want to become youtubers or those who already are and want to update their work equipment, use is given to Artificial intelligence (IA) which allows optimizing the results automatically and without having to do anything on the part of the user … And with the most positive results!

In addition to this, a new feature called OPPO Reno2 and OPPO Reno2 Z is included Ultra Stable Video, which allows to achieve results that approach very clearly to what a professional needs and, also, with great sharpness and fluidity (so it is even possible to use sports events attended). To achieve this, three options are merged: speed of 60 frames per second; image compensation combining optical and electronic stabilization (OIS + EIS); and finally, a high precision advanced prediction work called IMU.

Another good advance of these smartphones when recording video

We talk about Dynamic Video Zoom, which allows among other things to use up to 5X hybrid to get “close” to what you want to record and, this, is completely differential compared to other smartphones that are in the current market and therefore it is a good choice for youtubers.

But, in addition, OPPO has thought about what has to do with the sound that is also part of the recordings. Thus, for example, the integrated microphones are used to reduce very effectively the ambient sound that can disturb – such as the wind itself – and thus focus on what is being focused. Additionally, different technologies are included for optimize sensitivity necessary to adjust to the distance at which the sound source is.

OPPO Reno2 and Reno2 Z, photos with high quality bokeh effect

As you can see, all are advantages in OPPO Reno2 and OPPO Reno2 Z when it comes to being a tool great utility for youtubers, so that they can do without more than one occasion of a dedicated camera. These are the options to buy in Spain the two smartphones of the Asian manufacturer today:

