Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Mi Fit problems: how to fix it

And, sometimes we encounter connectivity problems with this smart bracelet from the Chinese manufacturer. One of the most common failures is that the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 cannot be linked with Mi Fit. It is likely that the failure is due to having unlinked Google Fit from the app, making it possible to access only three screens of the activity bracelet of the Chinese firm. If so, the solution to this problem with the Mi Band 4 is very simple.

But, if your activity bracelet works without any problem, but you don’t get link the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with the Mi Fit app, then the solution to this fault is different. Quiet, we have the solution so you can reuse your activity wristband with total normality. Let’s see the different steps to follow.

Have you linked the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with another device? You will have to restart it

One of the reasons why you cannot link the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with Mi Fit, may have to do with the fact that the activity bracelet It has been linked to another device previously. Maybe it’s because you bought it second-hand, or even because you tried it on another smartphone. If that is your case, the solution is very simple.

All you have to do is access the menu of your Xiaomi Mi Band 4 by sliding your finger down. Within the different options available, you must choose «More«. Then, scroll down to the last option, called «Settings«. Finally, go back down until the end until you find the option «Factory reset«. Once you press, it will tell you if you are sure you want to restart your activity bracelet. Say yes and wait for the process to end.

It is very likely that, with this factory reset You have solved the problem. But, maybe you still can’t connect your Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with Mi Fit. In this case, the problem is most likely to have to do with the application. In this way, what you should do is remove the Mi Fit application from your device. Eye, once you have uninstalled it, you will have to delete the cache of the device. Finally, you just have to reinstall the app and link the bracelet.

As you can see, the process to solve the Problems linking the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with Mi Fit It is quite simple. So, arm yourself with patience and follow the steps indicated to fix this fault and be able to reuse your activity wristband with total normality.