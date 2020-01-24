Cultural Leonesa – Atlético de Madrid: Results, summary and goals of today’s match (2-1)

Min 120. Final, final, finaaaaaaaaaaaaaal !! Cultural Leonesa surprises and is charged to Atlético de Madrid in the extension by 2-1! The Simeone, eliminated from the Copa del Rey at the first exchange.

Min 118. Waste time Cultural, obviously. It looks very close to eighths and to give the big surprise in this round.

Min 115 Giffard catches a shot of Thomas from the front. Five minutes!

Min 111 The Atlético tries, but resists the rojiblancas attacks the Cultural. The Kingdom of León is a pressure cooker!

Min 108. Goooooooooool de la Cultural Leonesa !! Sergio Benito’s Goooooooool! Book counterattack of the premises, Gudiño center and great definition of the striker. Cultural Leonesa 2-1 Atlético de Madrid.

Min 116. The second part of the extension begins. If there are no goals in these 15 minutes, to the penalty shootout.

Min 115 + 2. End of the first part of the extension! Cultural Leonesa 1-1 Atlético de Madrid.

Min 101. Another Giffard stop! What madness of the game he is doing … Now at the end of Saúl in a corner.

Min 99. Joao Félix alto! Zurdazo of the Portuguese after a nice cut in the front.

98 min. Change in Atlético. Enter Simeone to Camel through Llorente.

Min 94 Saponjic hurts after a coup with a Cultural defender.

Min 91. The extension begins in the Kingdom of León! Cultural change, Antonio Martínez leaves and Alfonso Martín enters.

22:51. Atlético had several occasions in the final minutes, but Giffard has saved his team with anthological stops.

End of regulation time! Draw one after 90 minutes and the match and the tie goes to extra time. Cultural Leonesa 1-1 Atlético de Madrid.

Min 90. Incredible! What a double stop of Giffard! First to Felipe and then to Thomas. Spectacular.

Min 89. Another one from Saponjic! The cultural goal ends again.

Min 86. Giffard’s stop! He saved both Saponjic, who has had it.

Min 83. Gooooooooool de la Cultural Leonesa !! Castañeda Gooooooooool !! Pick up a repel in the area and volley with the left-handed shot Adam. Cultural Leonesa 1-1 Atlético de Madrid.

80 min. Cultural change. Aitor Fernández is crushed and Sergio Marcos enters.

Min 77. Squeeze the Cultural and the Kingdom of León in search of a tie!

Min 73. Yellow for Saúl and Dioni for facing after an action.

Min 69. Now it is the Leon who are looking for the equalizer. Luque retires and Dioni enters, his pichichi in the League.

66 min. Atletico now breathes, which begins to be seen in the round of 16 after Correa’s goal.

Min 61. Gooooooooool de Correa !! Goooooooooool of Atlético de Madrid! The mattresses are advanced through the Argentine, which defines wonderfully after a great assistance of Joao Felix.

Min 58. The one that Vitolo has had! What a great stop for Giffard, a low hand that saves his people.

Min 54. Saul’s high shot! Now the mattress team arrived at the front with danger.

Min 49. Joao Felix despairs asking for the ball, Atlético cannot be comfortable.

Min 46 Start the second part in the Kingdom of León! Cultural Leonesa 0-0 Atlético de Madrid. On behalf of Atlético, Thomas entered through Herrera.

21:54. It seems that the Argentine is going to move the bench because Atlético has gone from more to less and is not giving a sense of superiority.

Min 45 + 1. End of the first part! Cultural Leonesa 0-0 Atlético de Madrid. Simeone is not satisfied, who has sent Thomas to warm up before the break.

Min 43 Little rhythm and many interruptions now. Yellow for Marcos Llorente for cutting one against the Cultural.

Min 40. Luque also cautioned for grabbing Llorente.

Min 37. Yellow for Galván for a foul on Marcos Llorente.

Min 34. The Leonesa Cultural is facing up, which also plays with several substitutes. Much merit of the Leon team.

Min 29 The forces are equalized and the premises begin to grow because they find it feasible to give the bell.

Min 24. Atlético dominates, but it does not overwhelm and does not generate too many occasions. Simeone starts to despair.

Min 19. Giffard’s Paradon! Great shot with Herrera thread. Save the goal of the Cultural to yours.

Min 17 Atleti is coming with danger on the right wing with Correa and Arias.

Min 13 The ball begins to last a little longer Leonese Cultural

Min 10. Athletic is comfortable, which has started very plugged in and combining quickly.

Min 7. Great pass from Joao Félix! Vitolo missed the deflected shot. The first of the rojiblanos.

Min 4. Atlético dominates in the early stages with very active Correa.

Min 1. Start the game! The duel between the Cultural Leonesa and Atlético de Madrid, Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

20:58 We remember the lineups!

Leonese Cultural: Giffard, Rhodes, Montes Arce, Martínez, Augusto, Castañeda, Benito, Gudiño, Aitor, Luque and Theresin.

Atlético de Madrid: Adam; Arias, Felipe, Hermoso, Manu Sánchez; Llorente, Saúl, Herrera, Vitolo; Joao Felix, Correa.

20:55 Good atmosphere in the Kingdom of León in the absence of five minutes to start the meeting.

20:50 Players like Marcos Llorente or Mario Hermoso, who are not making headlines for Cholo, they have a chance to show off and revindicate.

20:45. Speak the Monkey Burgos: «We are very attentive, Cultural works very well, has a very aggressive system in attack and defense. Joao Felix? We expect everything from everyone, we prepare the team to win ».

20:40. 20 minutes to start the match between the Cultural Leonesa and Atlético de Madrid! Remember that the tie is a single game.

20:35 After the stumbling block in Ipurua against Eibar, the Atlético de Madrid It can’t fail today. The new Copa del Rey does not allow distractions and the mattresses must overcome the Cultural to stay alive in the KO tournament.

20:30 Aira has given rest to head theorists like Kawaya, Iván González or Dioni. The Cultural Leonesa has illusions put in the Cup, but the priority objective is to fight for the ascent to Second.

20:25 Simeone makes changes, but takes a competitive eleven with a single player of the subsidiary, the left-handed side Manu Sánchez. The Argentine of the Leon team does not trust.

20:20 We already know the Alignment of the Cultural Leonesa: Giffard, Rhodes, Montes Arce, Martínez, Augusto, Castañeda, Benito, Gudiño, Aitor, Luque and Theresin.

20:15 The mattress bench is left: Dos Santos (ps), Lodi, Thomas, Riquelme, Saponjic and Camel.

20:10 We have official lineup of Atlético de Madrid against Cultural Leonesa. Simeones comes out in the starting eleven with: Adam; Arias, Felipe, Hermoso, Manu Sánchez; Llorente, Saúl, Herrera, Vitolo; Joao Felix, Correa.

20:00 Regards! We are already here to tell live everything that happens before and during the Cultural Leonesa – Atlético de Madrid, today’s match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

This Thursday is the turn for the mattress set in the KO tournament, which with its new format is bringing surprises. Precisely for that, Simeone He doesn’t want scares. The Argentine will make rotations, but not a real revolution in the eleven.

In front, a Cultural and Sports Leonesa that will try to impose strength which he is showing in the Kingdom of León, where he has not lost since October 2018, precisely also in a qualifying round against Barcelona. The team of José Manuel Aira is second in Group II of Second Division B and it focuses on the goal of promotion, but eliminating Atlético and passing eighths is an illusion in León.