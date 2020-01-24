Cultural Leonesa – Atlético de Madrid: Time and where to watch online today’s TV match of the Copa del Rey live

Atlético de Madrid starts Thursday in the Copa del Rey on Thursday a Cultural Leonesa that has exceeded in its way up to sixteenths to Las Rozas and Huesca. The Leon will try to do the same with Atleti and continue with his dream cup.

Simeone will have to pull the subsidiary to replace the injured Trippier, Lemar, Giménez, Koke, Diego Costa, Vrsaljko and Lemar. SErgio Camello, Manu Sánchez, Riquelme or Oscar they are the youth players who seem to count for Cholo during his visit to León, where they will try to recover from the hard league defeat suffered in Ipurúa against Eibar.

The Cultural Leonesa continues fighting for the ascent to Second Division. The club is second in Group 2 of Second Division B, just three points from the leader, the Logroñés. Since its return to the bronze category of Spanish football, the “Cultu” struggles to rise again. Last year the team was second and could not climb in the playoffs.

You can follow the Cultural Leonesa – Atlético de Madrid match today through Cuatro and Danz and we will also tell you the minute by minute of today’s match on the OKDIARIO website.

What time is the Cultural Leonesa – Atlético de Madrid played?

Spain: 01/23/2020 21:00 hours (20:00 hours in the Canary Islands).

Argentina: 01/23/2020 17:00 hours.

Mexico: 01/23/2020 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: 01/23/2020 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 01/23/2020 3:00 p.m.

Chile: 01/23/2020 17:00 hours.

Venezuela: 01/23/2020 16:00 hours.

Uruguay: 01/23/2020 17:00 hours.

The Angels: 01/23/2020 12:00 hours.

NY: 01/23/2020 3:00 p.m.

Where do you play Cultural Leonesa – Atlético de Madrid?

Municipal Stadium Kingdom of León.

Where do you televise the Cultural Leonesa – Atlético de Madrid?

Spain: Four and DAZN

Germany: DAZN

Argentina: DIRECT TV

Chile: DIRECT TV

Colombia: DIRECT TV

Croatia: Arena Sports 1

Ecuador: DIRECT TV

Holland: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Peru: DIRECT TV

Portugal: Sports TV 3

state United: ESPN +

Uruguay: DIRECT TV

Venezuela: DIRECT TV

Who arbitrates the Cultural Leonesa – Atlético de Madrid?

Javier Alberola Rojas (Referee Committee of Castilla La Mancha).

Possible alignments of Cultural Leonesa – Atlético de Madrid

Leonese Cultural: Giffard, Aitor, Iván González, Thérésin, Castañeda, Marcos, Antonio Martínez, Menudo, Galvan, Sergio Benito and Gudiño.

Atlético de Madrid: Adam; Arias, Hermoso, Savic, Manu Sánchez; Llorente, Herrera, Saul; Camel, Correa and Joao Felix.