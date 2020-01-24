Leonesa – Atlético de Madrid Cultural Summary: Batacazo del Atlético in León

Atlético de Madrid fell defeated 2-1 against Cultural, signing the big surprise, and hit, in the Copa del Rey. The Cholo were ahead with a goal from Correa, but Castañeda and Benito turned the scoreboard to sign the ‘Leonazo’.

As usual in Copa del Rey new faces were seen in the eleven of Cholo Simeone. Not so many, because Atlético de closet is more just than Mark Zuckerberg, who despite the millions he has in the bank always wears the same clothes. So, Adam left in goal, while in the line of four defenses acted Arias, Felipe, Beautiful and the canterano Manu Sánchez. Ahead, the trio Llorente-Herrera-Saúl They formed the midfielder. The attack stops Jan Felix, Correa and Vitolo.

Atletico came to Leon to face One of those trap games. Barcelona already knows it and the mattress set itself has not been freed in the past. The great luck of those of Simeone, the countryside. Natural grass and a large stadium where Cultural does not usually play. So the mattresses had no excuse, No artificial grass, no small playground, nothing. The big fish had to eat the boy yes or yes.

With the learned theory, the pupils of Cholo Simeone left to apply it on the grass. At seven minutes they had already enjoyed a clear occasion: go to Joao Felix’s hole and Vitolo, before the goalkeeper’s exit, crosses too much a shot that was lost by baseline. Hector Herrera also tried his fortune from the front of the area, but there appeared the goalkeeper the Cultu to put a providential hand and avoid the goal of Atlético.

He didn’t suffer Atlético, but he didn’t dominate eitherIn fact, about half an hour the game became the premises. The rojiblancos had trouble linking several passes in a row. Vitolo was inaccurate. Correa, who always has a dribble left over. Joao Felix was more committed to gambetear than to combine, as if he could win the match alone. Héctor Herrera was not the same as always. But luckily for the mattress box, if the Cultural took the ball there was Felipe to recover the leather or cut any attempt. The Brazilian is still in line with what he has been showing in the season, being able to stop a train if necessary.

Reaction in the second act

With the 0-0 both sets went to rest. After passing through changing rooms, they returned the same except Hector Herrera. Thomas entered instead of the Mexican, who had signed a disastrous party. With the ball in play now, Saul sent a volley to the clouds and Vitolo wasted again a very clear hand to hand, similar to the play of the first part. A pass from Joao Felix and the canary shows his cards before being played and the rival goalkeeper reacts well by putting a hand down to stop his shot.

Moments later it would happen something that would happen to history. The ghost forward debuted. Ivan Saponjic had the opportunity, who entered the pitch by Vitolo. It was to enter the Serbian and for Atlético to break the match. Saúl gives it to Joao Felix, who first attends Angel Correa, who is left alone and beats Giffard. The Argentine unclogged a game that was stranded and put everything facing Atlético to be in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Before the goal, Sergio Benito could have opened the can. The header, on the second post, of the Cultural striker left over the crossbar when 99 times out of 100 that would have ended in goal. It was not and minutes later the rojiblancos advanced. The match was put uphill to the set of 2ºB, but he was not daunted and sought the tie besieging an Atlético who could not leave his field.

La Cultu makes 1-1

And in one of those came the tie. Castañeda picked up a dead ball at the penalty spot and with a volley shot with his left leg pierces the goal of an Adam that had gone out to clear an air balloon seconds before. Obviously, Atlético reacted, but it wasn’t enough. Another pass to Joao Félix’s hole – at Laudrup looking away – to Saponjic and again the rival goalkeeper appeared there to clear what could have been Serbian’s first goal.

The goalkeeper of the Cultural came out from the corner. It was the 90th minute when Felipe finished off the corner kick, forcing Giffard to fly to avoid the goal and return to show when Thomas tried to push him to the bottom of the net to reject him. And that way, the French archer is how he will tell his children and grandchildren that He sent the tie to extra time.

Giffard was Oblak

In the extra half hour, Atlético went for the victory. Proof of this, the shots of Manu Sánchez, Correa and Joao Felix, losing over the crossbar both. There came the time for Camel, which replaced Llorente. The canterano witnessed the luxury of a new paradox of Giffard, which looked like Oblak himself. Testarazo at the head of Saul and popcorn of the Frenchman to deny the goal to the small of the Ñíguez.

With another wasted occasion, Correa left the field in the fourth change leaving his place to another squad: Riquelme. By giving some more information about Saponjic so that the reader knows him better, the Serbian knows how to play football. Excellent in aerial game and fighter, opening gaps and throwing unchecks in the search for the goal.

He attacked Atlético so badly that he forgot to defend. And so, in a lethal counter, Gudiño put a ball to the second post where he expected more alone than the one Sergio Benito to beat Antonio Adán by the short stick. The madness broke out in the Kingdom of León and the rojiblancos had 11 minutes ahead to avoid the surprise before a team that, of course, locked himself in his field, although he could also do the third.

The Atlético touched it with centers that found no auctioneer and with Giffard, once again, stopping the shots, like Thomas’s from the front of the area. And with the rojiblancos achuchando, the referee signaled the end of the game, certifying the mattress pad in the Copa del Rey.