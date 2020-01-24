Schedule and where to watch the round of 16 draw live on TV

The round of 16 of the Copa del Rey they are already here. After a very quick sixteenth of final, the competition is already entering a new phase in which the fighting will be, for the most part, elite duels between teams of First division. Again, in this new format for the cup title dispute, the clashes will be a single game. It will be like this until the semifinals, where there will be round trip, just like in the final.

East Friday, January 24 the eight crosses of this round of 16 round of the Copa del Rey from the bunker of the Real spanish soccer federation, in the Soccer City of Las Rozas. The draw will start from 1:00 p.m. one less if you are in the Canary Islands. As usual, the fate of this phase can be followed by the usual RFEF channels, by its Youtube, where your live streaming can be viewed. Also in OK DAILY You can follow minute by minute each tie that is given and its subsequent analysis.

So far, 11 of the 16 teams that will be in the draw pot are already known, nine of them being First Division teams and two of them Second survivors. Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville, Valencia, Athletic, Real Sociedad, Granada, Villarreal and Osasuna they already have room; on the other hand they will be Zaragoza and Tenerife from the silver category.

In addition, the Mirandés surprised eliminating Celta in extra time and the Leganés He fulfilled winning the Ebro in Zaragoza. The Badajoz also ‘charged’ to Eibar, while the Cultural he surprised by eliminating Atlético and Vallecano Ray, which was imposed on the Betis penalties.

When is the Copa del Rey raffle?

The draw for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey is this Friday, January 24 from 1:00 p.m. in Las Rozas, headquarters of the RFEF.

How and where to see the draw for the Copa del Rey?

The RFEF will broadcast the draw for the round of 16 of the King’s Cup by his channel Youtube. Further, OK DAILY He will tell you minute by minute each tie.

When are the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey?

The knockout round of the Copa del Rey It will be held next week. Between Tuesday 28, Wednesday 29 and Thursday January 30, 2020.