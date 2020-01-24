Thomas Lemar close to changing Atlético de Madrid for Arsenal

The rojiblanco team is obliged to release wage mass in order to welcome Edinson Cavani or any other striker in the winter market. That is why the Atlético de Madrid He has been working all January in search of a new accommodation for Thomas Lemar.

According to Marca, he could have found it in the Premier. And, the Arsenal would have “pretty well routed”His signing. This operation would allow Atlético de Madrid to recover “good part” of the 72 million who paid for Thomas Lemar at Monaco, which still retains 30 percent of its rights.

Simeone recently valued the passage of Thomas Lemar for Atlético de Madrid

“Facts speak for themselves better than words. Lemar is an important player who could not develop all the football he owns but has characteristics that others do not have. Hopefully when you come from your injury have an important moment. Now if Lemar can stay or not … we already know that the representatives work brilliantly. The clubs work according to their needs. He has played much more than he has not played. I’ve always been excited about its characteristics. Then he has not been able to respond in relation to those expectations”, Said the Argentine coach when questioned by Thomas Lemar at a press conference.

Thomas Lemar’s numbers at Atlético de Madrid

In this course, the footballer of 24 yearHe has played a total of 21 games and has not yet been able to see the door. Last season he scored three, and distributed six assists, in the 43 games he played with Atlético de Madrid.