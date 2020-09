Eugénie d’York : elle sera bientôt maman pour la première fois… Quelle émotion !

View this post on Instagram

The COVID 19 pandemic has been a difficult time for so many and I want to say a HUGE thank you to every frontline worker who have kept us all safe and well, whilst sacrificing so much. ⁣ ⁣ In particular, I’d like to send an enormous thank you to all the teams who saved my father in law, George's life during his stays at St Mary’s, Chelsea and Royal Brompton Hospital after he contracted the virus.⁣ ⁣⁣ To quote George, ‘There was always somebody at hand. I want to offer profound thanks to everyone who was involved. It was a real eye-opener for somebody who has not been in hospital before for any length of time. I certainly owe them my life.’⁣ ⁣ I can't begin to express the thanks I have to you all for bringing him back to our family, my husband Jack, his brother Tom and his beloved wife Nicola. We are forever grateful. ❤️ @imperialnhs @rbhcharity @chelwestft