Eugénie d’York : pourquoi la princesse pourrait faire comme Meghan Markle pendant sa grossesse !

View this post on Instagram

🚨major news Baby Brooksbank👀👶🏻 Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. The baby will be a first grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and a ninth great-grandchild for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh. Congratulations your royal highness! I'M SO HAPPY😭❤ 1st & 2nd picture: new photos released by the couple 3rd picture: Eugenie few days ago, you can see the baby bump😍 Do you think it's a boy or a girl👶🏻?