Fortnite saison 4 : comment obtenir le marteau de Thor ? Défis semaine 1, changement de map, on vous dit tout !

The Fortnite Mega Drop lands today! Get up to 20% in savings on V-Bucks using select payment methods. This isn’t a short term sale…these are our new prices! More info about availability in your currency and how it works in our blog: fn.gg/MegaDrop To celebrate the Fortnite Mega Drop we're gifting all active players the Shooting Starstaff Pickaxe. Additionally, for players who’ve purchased V-Bucks in the last 30 days (7/14/2020 – 8/13/2020) we’ve started granting bonus V-Bucks. Grants are expected to complete by 8/17/2020! Enjoy and thank you for being a part of the community! #FortniteMegaDrop