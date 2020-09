Ikea : ils proposent maintenant des petits panneaux solaires aux particuliers ! De quoi faire des économies d’électricité !

View this post on Instagram

There are a lot of existing conventions about gaming which are often stereotypical or negative, for example, that gaming is asocial and it is predominantly men’s activity. In fact, gaming is among the most truly cross-demographic activities, and it can improve mental health and general well-being. Playing games also provides a new way of connecting with others which has become even more important recently to feel connected remotely.⠀ ⠀ Do you know that around one-fourth of global population (2.5 billion) are gamers? And yet the home furnishing needs of gaming lovers have been so far overlooked. Today we are ready to announce great news for all gaming lovers: IKEA has teamed up with Republic of Gamers to develop a new range of affordable gaming furniture and accessories.⠀ ⠀ Republic of Gamers (ROG) is one of the leading brands in gaming industry, designing high quality, innovative hardware and gear for gamers. By teaming up with ROG, IKEA wants to combine home furnishing knowledge with ROG’s expertise in creating exceptional gaming experience. Together, we will develop a new range of affordable and ergonomic gaming furniture and accessories, designed to increase performance while also blend in beautifully to homes. The gaming range will consist of about 30 products.⠀ ⠀ Check the link in bio to know more and share in the comment below which piece of furniture or accessory should be a part of the new range #IKEA #IKEAToday #RepublicOfGamers #Gaming