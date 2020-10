Ikea : ils sortent une gamme d’accessoires et de meubles spécial gaming !

View this post on Instagram

IKEA and ASUS ROG has officially announced that they will be collaborating in creating affordable gaming furniture! Gaming furniture has historically been on the pricey side, so this collaboration is definitely something to be on the look out for!